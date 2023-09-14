Hunter Biden hit with federal indictment

Sign up to our 10 Things You Need to Know Today newsletter A free daily digest of the biggest news stories of the day - and the best features from our website Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to TheWeek. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Hunter Biden, son of President Biden, was indicted on Thursday by a Delaware grand jury and faces three federal charges stemming from his 2018 purchase of a firearm while he was addicted to a controlled narcotic.

The indictment comes less than two months after a planned plea deal between the younger Biden and federal prosecutors fell apart at the last minute, and coincides with an intensifying effort by Republican lawmakers to investigate — and potentially impeach — President Biden for allegedly profiting off his son's various business deals, despite no evidence to support those claims.

Hunter Biden faces charges of making false statements, including in writing, as part of his 2018 firearm purchase, knowing that as a narcotics user he was federally barred from possessing a gun. If found guilty, Biden could face "up to 25 years in prison" and significant fines, according to Politico, which also noted that "sentences are often issued below" the maximum.

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

The indictment is signed by David Weiss, the federal prosecutor who handled the botched plea deal, and was subsequently elevated by Attorney General Merrick Garland to serve as Special Counsel for the matter in mid-August. While the Biden plea deal had initially covered allegations of tax crimes as well, Thursday's indictment is focused solely on the firearms violations. Further charges may be forthcoming, however, as Weiss' team has indicated they are continuing to investigate "other elements of Mr. Biden’s business activities" according to The New York Times.

The younger Biden's foreign business entanglements have been at the heart of a longstanding GOP effort to link the president with his son's potentially criminal activities, culminating this week in House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's (R-Calif.) decision to launch an impeachment inquiry into the matter. Earlier this spring, the White House stood by Hunter, with the president saying "I trust him. I have faith in him."