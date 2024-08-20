'The United States and other open societies must not be complacent'
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
'From Iran and Russia, the disinformation is now. The target is America.'
The Washington Post editorial board
If Iran's and Russia's disinformation campaign "sounds like a repeat of the 2016 presidential campaign, with foreign nations trying to interfere in U.S. democracy, it is," says The Washington Post editorial board. Russia has now "supercharged the process to spread disinformation at high speed and on industrial scale." It is "likely there are many other still-undetected influence campaigns," using artificial intelligence, so "Congress ought to fund and upgrade programs that warn citizens against getting duped."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
'Joe Biden didn't just pass the torch at the DNC — he paid tribute to the future'
Hayes Brown at MSNBC
President Joe Biden was "fired up in a way he hadn't been in months," at the DNC says Hayes Brown. Biden used his speech to "brag a little about his accomplishments and channel righteous anger at the ways former President Donald Trump and his movement have hurt, and will hurt, the country." There was a "laundry list of accomplishments that Biden had expected to run on himself. Instead, it will be the foundation of Harris' campaign."
'What Harris can take from Obama's very first convention speech'
Julian E. Zelizer at Foreign Policy
As Democrats "prepare for the DNC in Chicago, they would do well to look back at what Obama had to say" in 2004, says Julian E. Zelizer. Obama's "keynote address remains as relevant in 2024 as it was when he was still a relatively unknown figure on the national stage." The speech "provides a solid foundation for the politics of joy that Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, hope can keep their momentum going."
'Germany's brilliant police strategy: give us your knife, get free Netflix'
Itxu Díaz at National Review
Knife violence and immigration are "merging into a crisis European officials are reluctant to seriously address," says Itxu Díaz. Germany is "debating whether the government should offer Netflix subscriptions to those who voluntarily hand in their illegal knives." This debate is "so immensely illustrative of the EU's failure that it is impossible to overlook." If Europeans "were told in 2015 about such a proposal, we would have said without hesitation: 'That will never happen here.'"
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other Hollywood news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.
-
George Santos pleads guilty to federal crimes
Speed Read The former Republican congressman from New York blames ambition for leading him astray
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Can Starbucks' new CEO revive the company?
Today's Big Question Brian Niccol has been the CEO of Chipotle since 2018 but is now moving to the coffee chain
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Hamas claims Tel Aviv blast amid cease-fire talks
Speed Read US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that Israel has accepted the Gaza proposal and now Hamas must do the same
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Biden passes the torch to Harris on DNC's first night
Speed Read The president gave an emotional speech, citing his political efforts and urging voters to choose Kamala Harris
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
'Year-round school is also good for kids'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Democrats begin DNC united behind Harris, split on Gaza
Speed Read Harris will be formally confirmed as her party's nominee as the Democratic National Convention begins in Chicago
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
The Heritage Foundation's Project 2025 wants to reshape America under Trump
In Depth The project outlines a series of moves to transform the executive branch of the government
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
'Newer drug regimens are also shorter, more effective and less toxic'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Biden and Harris tout drug price cuts at joint rally
Speed Read The Democrats announced a deal with pharmaceutical companies to cut Medicare prices for 10 top-selling drugs
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Slash taxes on tips? Harris and Trump agree.
Talking Points Vegas workers might benefit. Will anybody else?
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
'It's late, but never too late, to learn the truth'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published