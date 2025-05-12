'We already have the tools to do better'
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
'America's roads are killing us'
Andrew Rogers at The Hill
For "generations, America has approached road safety with a reactive mindset: wait for fatalities, then fix the road," says Andrew Rogers. This has "left us with roads built for speed and sprawl, not safety and sustainability." Americans "need to stop looking in the rear-view mirror when it comes to safety — and start seeing risk before it becomes tragedy." Drivers "interact with smart traffic signals, adaptive speed enforcement, telematics and digital sensors." These "patterns reveal design flaws we can fix."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
'Like Michelle Obama, I lost my mother last year. Here's what the year has taught me.'
Desiree Cooper at MSNBC
Exhausted "mothers never retire. If they live long enough, they become matriarchs," says Desiree Cooper. Michelle Obama "isn't having it." It's a "cruel twist to tell a woman she needs to become the top trad-gran after she's already dedicated the lion's share of her life to her family." If Obama "doesn't want to become her tribe's connective tissue, then she may also need to use her time in therapy to define what it means to be a matriarch."
'Kamala Harris 2028? Hard pass.'
Liza Featherstone at The New Republic
The "most important factor in Donald Trump's win was that Kamala Harris lost," says Liza Featherstone. Harris is "not lacking in charisma," but she "embodies the stereotype of the out-of-touch political elite that Democrats should be rejecting." Her "proximity to the Silicon Valley rich kept her from embracing even a Biden-level of populism and helped her lose the 2024 election." The "next party leader should not come from the social circles of the coastal superrich."
'I work with sex trafficking victims. Here's how Diddy's trial could help them.'
Beck Sullivan at USA Today
With "Sean 'Diddy' Combs' trial for sex trafficking charges now underway, the public will be exposed to a rare, high-profile human trafficking case," says Beck Sullivan. But there is an "invisible audience paying close attention: current victims of human trafficking who don't yet recognize their own exploitation." When "inaccurate media representations become our cultural standard for human trafficking, real victims will continue to go unseen." It's "crucial we resist the urge to fit victims into familiar molds."
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.
-
Kurdish PKK militia to disband for Turkey talks
speed read The Kurdistan Workers' Party will disarm after four decades of armed conflict with Turkey, putting an end to 'one of the longest insurgencies in the Middle East'
-
US, China agree to lower tariffs for 90 days
speed read US tariffs will fall to 30% from 145%, while China will cut its tax on US imports to 10% from 125%
-
Qatar luxury jet gift clouds Trump trip to Mideast
speed read Qatar is said to be presenting Trump with a $400 million plane, which would be among the biggest foreign gifts ever received by the US government
-
'Art is one of humanity's great empathic mediums'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
'The program long ago ceased to be temporary help'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
'You might be surprised by how much you find yourself cheering for them'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
'Beyond this damage lies something more insidious'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
'Some progress is already underway'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
'The results speak for themselves'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
Kamala Harris steps back on center stage
IN THE SPOTLIGHT In her first major speech since Donald Trump took office, the former presidential candidate took solid aim at this administration as speculation grows about her future
-
'The measles virus in Texas keeps spreading like, well, measles'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day