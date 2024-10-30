'We shouldn't be surprised that crypto is back'

'The worst of crypto is yet to come'

Christopher Beam at The Atlantic

Cryptocurrency lobbyists "highlight the most mundane, inoffensive applications of crypto, while condemning the scammers who tarnish the industry's reputation," says Christopher Beam. But the "truth is that the scammers are only getting bolder, finding new creative ways to rip off retail investors." Should the "crypto lobby get its way, the new regulatory regime will clear a path not just for the industry's 'respectable' wing but also for the wildcatters and criminals."

'Giorgia Meloni knows exactly what she's doing'

Anna Momigliano at The New York Times

Often, the "government of Giorgia Meloni, Italy's right-wing prime minister, does something that sparks an outcry among progressives and some media coverage, but fails to really outrage the wider public," says Anna Momigliano. The "policy stays, Ms. Meloni's ratings remain strong, and Italy inches to the right with little more than a shrug." Maybe Meloni's "own moment of overreach is inevitable. But for now, at least, she seems to know exactly what she's doing."

'I worked on clean energy reform under both Trump and Biden — we cannot go back'

Tanuj Deora at The Hill

When it "comes to strengthening domestic manufacturing — a top goal for our industry — Trump's current proposal goes no deeper than increasing tariffs on China, an overly simplistic approach," says Tanuj Deora. The "Biden-Harris administration has come through time and time again with vastly more sophisticated approaches to support the clean energy industry." Kamala Harris "would continue to prioritize investments in clean energy as a central part of addressing the climate challenge."

'Hezbollah murdered Americans. Israel is bringing them to justice.'

Bassem Eid at Newsweek

Hezbollah has "murdered Americans, destabilized Lebanon, and targeted innocent Jewish communities around the world," says Bassem Eid. America should "empower and support Israel to finish the job, comprehensively defeating and demilitarizing Hezbollah and transferring control of Lebanon back to the Lebanese people and the Lebanese Armed Forces." Hezbollah is "bent on war to the death with the West and the murder of Jews. Too many Americans and others have lost their lives to its crimes."

