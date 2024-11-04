'People shouldn't have to share the road with impaired drivers'
'Doctors should have to report medically impaired drivers'
Sandeep Jauhar at The New York Times
States "should make it mandatory for doctors to report medically impaired drivers to the Department of Motor Vehicles, while at the same time providing legal protections to those who do," says Sandeep Jauhar. This "would allow doctors to serve the public good while absolving them of the guilt and fear of sharing confidential medical information without patient consent." But doctors "should be required to report patients only when the obstacle to safe driving results from medical impairment."
'POTUS 47 must prioritize rebuilding trust in the US health system'
Lyndon Haviland at The Hill
The "next president will confront serious public health issues affecting millions of Americans," and "unless he or she can rebuild trust and regain public confidence in our nation's health system, president 47 will face significant challenges addressing them," says Lyndon Haviland. If "our next president has the fortitude to trust America's health agencies, it will encourage Americans to respect them again, too." Leadership "will be critical in making this happen. And it must happen."
'Election results may take time. That's a fact, not grounds for conspiracy theories'
Los Angeles Times editorial board
Election results "may take a while, and — despite what bad-faith actors might suggest — that's OK," says the Los Angeles Times editorial board. A "healthy democracy can afford to be meticulous in counting every vote and patient in waiting for accurate results." This is a "politically fraught moment," and "opportunists have already been spreading disinformation to undermine confidence in the election." That is "why it's so important to rely on facts, verifiable information and reliable sources."
'Man vs machinima: can video games ever be art?'
Elaine Moore at the Financial Times
Video games are "relegated to the lowest of lowbrow categories," and it "can be hard to wrap your head around exactly how popular they are," says Elaine Moore. But there is "one way in which the uncanny semi-reality of video games can be used to produce works of art." Machinima is a "form of filmmaking that takes place inside video games," and it "joins the ever-increasing number of crossovers between traditional art forms, mainstream entertainment and gaming."
Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other Hollywood news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.
