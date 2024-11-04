'People shouldn't have to share the road with impaired drivers'

'Doctors should have to report medically impaired drivers'

Sandeep Jauhar at The New York Times

States "should make it mandatory for doctors to report medically impaired drivers to the Department of Motor Vehicles, while at the same time providing legal protections to those who do," says Sandeep Jauhar. This "would allow doctors to serve the public good while absolving them of the guilt and fear of sharing confidential medical information without patient consent." But doctors "should be required to report patients only when the obstacle to safe driving results from medical impairment."

Read more

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

'POTUS 47 must prioritize rebuilding trust in the US health system'

Lyndon Haviland at The Hill

The "next president will confront serious public health issues affecting millions of Americans," and "unless he or she can rebuild trust and regain public confidence in our nation's health system, president 47 will face significant challenges addressing them," says Lyndon Haviland. If "our next president has the fortitude to trust America's health agencies, it will encourage Americans to respect them again, too." Leadership "will be critical in making this happen. And it must happen."

Read more

'Election results may take time. That's a fact, not grounds for conspiracy theories'

Los Angeles Times editorial board

Election results "may take a while, and — despite what bad-faith actors might suggest — that's OK," says the Los Angeles Times editorial board. A "healthy democracy can afford to be meticulous in counting every vote and patient in waiting for accurate results." This is a "politically fraught moment," and "opportunists have already been spreading disinformation to undermine confidence in the election." That is "why it's so important to rely on facts, verifiable information and reliable sources."

Read more

'Man vs machinima: can video games ever be art?'

Elaine Moore at the Financial Times

Video games are "relegated to the lowest of lowbrow categories," and it "can be hard to wrap your head around exactly how popular they are," says Elaine Moore. But there is "one way in which the uncanny semi-reality of video games can be used to produce works of art." Machinima is a "form of filmmaking that takes place inside video games," and it "joins the ever-increasing number of crossovers between traditional art forms, mainstream entertainment and gaming."

Read more