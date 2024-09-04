'Americans have friends. We just never really see them'
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
'The friendship paradox'
Olga Khazan at The Atlantic
Americans "reported having an average of about four or five friends," but a "big hurdle is the time and effort it takes to schedule a gathering," says Olga Khazan. A "slew of books and apps aim to help people tend to their friendships, but these tools all have the same limitation: they put the onus on each individual to initiate and maintain contact." So "maintaining friendships in this atomized new world might require ratcheting down expectations."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
'Bad movies prove profit can be a force for good in film'
Stephen Bush at the Financial Times
Many "directors, writers and actors are led astray by corporate greed," says Stephen Bush. The "excessive spending and poor scripts on their various projects are downstream of well-aired difficulties at the top." Movies and TV shows "made these days badly miss the voice of someone trying to keep costs low," but the "age of costly film and TV also has lessons for the rest of the corporate world" as a " parable about the lack of cost control."
'Donald Trump is deeply threatened by Kamala Harris — and desperately flailing'
Sidney Blumenthal at The Guardian
Donald Trump's "narcissism is his grand strategy," and "both Kamala Harris and his advisers constrain and threaten him," says Sidney Blumenthal. The emergence of Harris has "left Trump on the stage in a play." Against a "candidate of change (a woman), his resistance to change (attacking the woman) is his only way to cling to his authenticity." It is an "impossible task to pry him away from his impulses, especially when it's a survival instinct."
'The cartel takeover in Colorado is a dispatch from the future'
Collin Pruett at The American Conservative
The "chaos previously limited to the border is spreading across the mainland United States," says Collin Pruett. Conflicting reports of a Venezuelan gang in Aurora, Colorado, have "pierced through the 'boiling frog' syndrome that often prevents U.S. media from accurately conveying" border crises. As "American attitudes and political trends increasingly mirror those of Latin America, the type of warfare seen there becomes a more likely consequence," but "American leadership still has time to close Pandora's box."
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other Hollywood news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.
-
Today's political cartoons - September 4, 2024
Cartoons Wednesday's cartoons - on the record, war record, and more
By The Week US Published
-
Will Grenfell Inquiry report provide justice?
Today's Big Question Final report blames central and local government for 'decades of failure' as well as 'dishonest' manufacturers for the spread of the combustible cladding
By Richard Windsor, The Week UK Published
-
Colin from Accounts, season two: an 'absolute joy to watch'
The Week Recommends The second series of Harriet Dyer and Patrick Brammall's hit TV comedy is 'every bit as good as the first'
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
Is post-election violence inevitable, win or lose?
Today's Big Question As Election Day draws near so does the prospect of a violent response, no matter the eventual outcome
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Who will win the 2024 presidential election?
In Depth Election year is here. Who are pollsters and experts predicting to win the White House?
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Why are Democrats suing the Georgia election board?
Today's Big Question Worries about 'chaos on Election Day'
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
'It's not supposed to be this way'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
'Leaders have dived into the political fray to protect their wealth'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Anya Jaremko-Greenwold, The Week US Published
-
'The federal government's response to the latest surge has been tepid at best'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Is taunting Trump the key to Harris' campaign?
Today's Big Question Democrats embrace mockery instead of menace
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
Vance says Harris 'can go to hell' amid cemetery dispute
Speed Read The Republican vice presidential nominee criticized Kamala Harris for her handling of the US withdrawal from Afghanistan
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published