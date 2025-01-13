'The proudly backward were validated by self-loathing Western intellectuals'
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
'Iran's war on women must be stopped'
Mariam Memarsadeghi at Newsweek
Never in "history have the women of a nation suffered so profound a reversal of their rights and status as the women of Iran did in 1979," says Mariam Memarsadeghi. This "became symbolic of the Islamic Republic's power and control. In 46 years, nothing has changed." Any "telling of modern Iranian history that does not begin with how the 1979 revolution decimated the dignity of Iranian women and girls is not rooted in truth."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
'We must move fast to avert a national electricity crisis'
Mario Loyola at The Hill
Years of "misguided climate policy have pushed America to the brink of an electricity crisis," says Mario Loyola. The "new administration will have to move fast to avert what could be years of soaring prices and dangerous blackouts." America "will need hundreds of new gas and nuclear plants. Yet investment in such plants has virtually vanished." Regulators "should also require grid operators to prioritize reliability, for example by requiring renewable plants to provide for dispatchable backup."
'The gratitude we owe to Joseph R. Biden'
Jonathan Capehart at The Washington Post
President Joe Biden "isn't perfect," but "as the nation evolved, so did he," says Jonathan Capehart. Low expectations "caught up with Biden," but he is a "good man who brought his entire imperfect self to the world's most unforgiving job, and his faith in the American people was unshakable." He was "determined to defy the low expectations that hounded him his entire political life." Biden "loves the job because of the power it gives him to solve problems."
'Just the facts? Facebook, Instagram throw in the towel on fact-checking.'
The Boston Globe editorial board
The "much ballyhooed fact-checking system on a global scale was designed to save face for Facebook and restore some of its credibility," says The Boston Globe editorial board. But it's "back to a virtually unfettered 'town square,' where propaganda, whether about candidates or Covid-19, will go largely unchecked." Gone are the "days like after the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection when Trump was at least temporarily banned from Facebook for inciting violence," which is a "win-win-win for Zuckerberg."
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.
-
TV to watch in January, including 'Severance' and 'The Night Agent'
The Week Recommends Two hit series are back this month for much-anticipated second seasons
By Anya Jaremko-Greenwold, The Week US Published
-
Will inflation surge again?
Talking Points The Federal Reserve is cautious about Trump's policies
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
What happens to wildlife during a wildfire?
The explainer Flames also affect the flora and fauna
By Devika Rao, The Week US Published
-
Will 2025 bring an Iran crisis for Trump?
Today's Big Question Tehran's nuclear program remains a concern
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
'We should be shouting the pluralism achievements of college athletics from the mountaintops'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Jimmy Carter honored in state funeral, laid to rest
Speed Read The state funeral was attended by all living presidents
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
'Climate change doesn't just boost record weather events — it boosts the snake-oil salesmen'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
US considering ban on Chinese drones as international tensions grow
In the Spotlight The decision will ultimately be made by the incoming Trump administration
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
'Restricting what an agent can know and respond to reduces its competitiveness'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
'The scene runs as intended the vast majority of the time'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Biden resettles 11 more Guantánamo detainees
Speed Read In an effort to reduce the number of prisoners held in Guantánamo Bay, Biden transferred 11 Yemeni detainees to Oman
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published