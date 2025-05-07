'You might be surprised by how much you find yourself cheering for them'

'The New York Knicks should be America's team'

Will Leitch at The Washington Post

The "truly incandescent sports stories are the ones that draw you away from the miseries of the real world," says Will Leitch. The New York Knicks are "that rarest of American sports birds, a team with a massive global fan base that also has a history of failure." This "combination — huge reach and underdog status — is nearly unprecedented. And it would make a theoretical title feel like a seismic event." The "Knicks should be America's team."

Read more

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

'There is no better alternative to the World Health Organization'

Sam Halabi and Lawrence O. Gostin at The Hill

Trump supporters have "doubled down on the idea that we can find an alternative to the WHO," say Sam Halabi and Lawrence O. Gostin. But "we can't and we won't." The "only thing that will happen as the U.S. pulls out of the WHO" is that "we will become weaker and more isolated." No "alternative organization, public or private," has the "legitimacy, infrastructure and trust of governments worldwide to share information, collaborate with partners to save vulnerable populations, and pool resources."

Read more

'The Democrats could learn a lot from Mexico's Claudia Sheinbaum'

Kate Aronoff at The New Republic

As Democrats "search for their own answers for how to beat Trump," Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum's "domestic agenda deserves as much attention as her diplomacy," says Kate Aronoff. Her "government is rolling out an industrial policy that shares many of the same goals as those championed by the Biden administration." Amid "endless postmortems about where Democrats went wrong, it might be worth looking beyond our borders for inspiration." What "can we learn from Sheinbaum's approach?"

Read more

'Next pope won't be a woman. And that's OK with Catholic women like me.'

Ashley McGuire at USA Today

The Catholic Church's "teachings on women remain radically countercultural," says Ashley McGuire. Catholic women "love our priests. We do not want to be them." These women are "grappling with the same struggles as other women such as the pain of infertility, marital conflict, addiction and the challenge of forming happy families in a culture defined by radical individualism." Understanding "those differences rather than trying to stamp them out is essential to authentically elevating the role" of women.

Read more