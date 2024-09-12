'We need to be honest about the FBI and its ability to prevent these tragedies'
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
'Make mass school shootings a federal crime'
Paul Stern at The Washington Post
The FBI has "limited authority to take concrete preventive action when it receives tips about a potential shooting," says Paul Stern, because school shootings are "not inherently federal crimes." The "time has come for Congress to categorize mass school shootings as a federal crime," which will allow the FBI to "conduct investigations into whether an individual is planning to perpetrate one." It also "prevents law enforcement from having to shoehorn such offenses into imperfect federal paradigms."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
'Price-gouging is illegal in 37 US states. Let's make it 50'
Bob Casey at The Guardian
Americans "should not let powerful corporations use a crisis to jack up prices way beyond what is necessary to make a profit," says Sen. Bob Casey (D-Penn.). Giving the "federal government the power to investigate and prosecute large companies that price-gouge" is a "way of ensuring that when corporations are using a crisis as an excuse to jack up prices on consumers, we will not surrender — instead, we will fight back."
'Cheney's policies as VP caused immense human suffering on a global scale'
Ziyad Motala at Al Jazeera
Dick Cheney's endorsement of Kamala Harris "might appear as a principled defense of democracy from a longstanding Republican stalwart," but "beneath the surface lies a troubling irony," says Ziyad Motala. "Embracing a man whose policies left a trail of death and destabilization in their wake as a champion of American values lacks any semblance of moral clarity." Cheney "should not be celebrated, especially by someone seeking the mantle of progressive leadership."
'You are way better off than you were four years ago'
Timothy Noah at The New Republic
Kamala Harris "lost an opportunity to inform viewers about the Biden administration's excellent record on economic policy," says Timothy Noah. It's "not nice to tell voters they're wrong," but "voters are wrong about the Biden-Harris record, and if Harris and her fellow Democrats don't give them the facts, they won't learn the truth." Problems remain, but "we're better off than we were four years ago," and "Harris mustn't flinch from explaining why."
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other Hollywood news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.
-
Johnson pulls spending bill amid GOP revolt
Speed Read House Speaker Mike Johnson called off a planned vote on a stopgap spending package as odds of government shutdown increase
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
The Real Thing: Stoppard revival is 'witty' and 'wise'
The Week Recommends James McArdle is 'sensational' in Max Webster's production at the Old Vic
By The Week UK Published
-
Firebrand: Jude Law is 'gloriously disgusting' in Tudor drama
The Week Recommends 'Vividly constructed' film looks at the life of Henry VIII's sixth wife, Katherine Parr
By The Week UK Published
-
How might the GOP's Afghanistan report impact the presidential race?
Today's Big Question House Republicans are blaming the Biden administration, but the White House is pushing back
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
How accurate are political polls?
The Explainer And how much should you read into figures ahead of the 2024 election?
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Harris baits, debates Trump in feisty Philly face-off
Speed Read The first presidential debate between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris quickly grew combative
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
'This failure to reach out to the entire 9/11 community is unacceptable'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Trump ups threatening rhetoric before debate
Tonight marks the first presidential debate between Former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
'Any word that runs counter to the group can lead to a violent penalty'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Should parents be charged when their kids kill?
When a minor commits an act of violence like a school shooting, what sort of criminal liability do their parents have?
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
'This broken system leads to unfair competition'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published