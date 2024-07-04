Is the general election a foregone conclusion?
With pollsters predicting a resounding Labour victory, Rishi Sunak should 'read the writing on the wall'
If the polls are correct, Labour is on course to win the general election today with one of the biggest majorities Britain has ever seen.
Keir Starmer's party is "virtually certain" to win more seats than they did in 1997 under Tony Blair, according to the latest Survation MRP polling. Its prediction is that Labour will win 485 out of a total of 650 seats; Blair's New Labour won 418 seats in the 1997 landslide.
Meanwhile, Rishi Sunak's beleaguered Conservative Party looks to be heading for the worst result in its electoral history. The Survation poll says the Tories will only just do well enough to become Britain's official opposition, with 64 MPs compared with the Liberal Democrats' tally of 61.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
What did the commentators say?
It's time for the Conservative Party to "read the writing on the wall", said the former home secretary Suella Braverman in The Telegraph: "it's over and we need to prepare for the reality and frustration of opposition".
The Conservative vote is "evaporating from both Left and Right", said Braverman. And while critics may "cite Boris, Liz, Rwanda and, I can immodestly predict, even me as all being fatal to our 'centrist' vote", the reality is that the party is "haemorrhaging votes largely to Reform".
That's because the Tories "failed to cut immigration or tax, or deal with the net zero and woke policies we have presided over for 14 years", said Braverman. "There's a reason why insincere posturing isn't fooling anyone now, and it's our record in office."
After the "daily noise" of the news falls away, the history books will be "quite kind" to Sunak, a prime minister who has "brought an element of political and economic stability to the UK after the absence of either", said the BBC's political editor Chris Mason.
But the PM also finds himself up against the cold historical fact that "no party has ever won five general elections in a row in modern times", added Mason.
Sunak may well be far behind in the polls, but anyone who thinks a Labour majority is a "foregone conclusion" should consider recent YouGov research, which suggests swing voters could still deny Labour an election landslide, said the Daily Mail in a leader article.
According to analysis of the data if just 34,000 voters switch to Conservative in marginal constituencies, then Starmer's anticipated majority could be as much as halved – and if 132,000 people were to do so, he could fail to win a majority altogether.
"That is less than 0.3 per cent of those registered to vote, showing how vulnerable the Labour lead is," said the paper. And there is "precious little love in the country" for Starmer, with his current level of support as a leader "less than Jeremy Corbyn enjoyed in 2017".
What next?
In an election campaign with little excitement and a "seemingly inevitable result" a "small but very noisy section of the British news media" have turned to opinion polls for their "source of fun", said John Harris in The Guardian.
Never has a campaign been "so dominated" by polls. The fact that YouGov used MRP polling to "unexpectedly predict 2017's hung parliament" has now given the method "an air of quasi-scientific magic". The publication of each new MRP poll now is "greeted in some quarters with a huge level of expectation".
Despite predictions of a "full-blown Starmergeddon, and the advent of a one-party state", until this morning "no one had voted and nothing had actually happened". And neither can anyone be entirely certain that the predictions are "in any way accurate".
Polls are, of course, sometimes wrong. But if the industry has called this election wrong, "they wouldn't just be wrong, they would be wrong by a bigger magnitude than ever before – just to get to a hung parliament not a Conservative victory", said Paula Surridge, professor of political sociology at the University of Bristol, speaking to The Guardian's First Edition newsletter.
An exit poll at 10pm this evening will give the first sense of how the country has voted. By 7am almost all seats will have been declared, with the country waking up either to the news of a new Labour government in Westminster – or, far less likely but a possibility – a stunning escape from electoral wipeout by the Conservatives.
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Sorcha Bradley is a writer at The Week and a regular on “The Week Unwrapped” podcast. She worked at The Week magazine for a year and a half before taking up her current role with the digital team, where she mostly covers UK current affairs and politics. Before joining The Week, Sorcha worked at slow-news start-up Tortoise Media. She has also written for Sky News, The Sunday Times, the London Evening Standard and Grazia magazine, among other publications. She has a master’s in newspaper journalism from City, University of London, where she specialised in political journalism.
-
Andy Murray: Britain's greatest sportsperson?
Talking Point Injury denies Scot a final singles appearance at Wimbledon but his place in history is assured
By Richard Windsor, The Week UK Published
-
Zombie mortgages are on the rise again. Here's what to know about them.
The Explainer Second mortgages homeowners thought were settled can cause some serious problems
By Becca Stanek, The Week US Published
-
Should you try a 'no-spend' month?
The Explainer Set yourself up for success with spending less
By Becca Stanek, The Week US Published
-
General election: Britain heads to the polls
Voters have remained 'curiously unengaged' throughout a campaign which seems to many like a foregone conclusion
By The Week UK Published
-
Is Jamaal Bowman's primary defeat the beginning of the end for DC's Squad?
Today's Big Question The congressman ran the most expensive House primary in US history but it wasn't enough
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Is Nigel Farage heading to the Commons?
Talking Point Reform UK leader looks on track to 'turn British politics upside-down' once again
By The Week UK Published
-
Bellwether seats and 'big beasts' at risk: how election night will unfold
In the Spotlight Excitement will 'really ramp up' as key constituencies declared through the night
By The Week UK Published
-
What will be in Keir Starmer's in-tray?
In depth With no money in the Treasury, Labour's honeymoon will be short
By The Week UK Published
-
Does the Supreme Court's immunity ruling turn the president into a 'king above the law'?
Today's Big Question The high court declared a president could not be charged for 'official' acts, complicating Trump's insurrection prosecution and raising concerns of unchecked executive power
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
First-past-the-post: time for electoral reform?
Talking Point If smaller parties win votes but not seats, the 2024 election could be a turning point for proportional representation
By The Week UK Published
-
The SNP: a lacklustre manifesto?
Talking Point Voters 'getting weary' of familiar fare from Scottish National Party
By The Week UK Published