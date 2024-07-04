Is the general election a foregone conclusion?

With pollsters predicting a resounding Labour victory, Rishi Sunak should 'read the writing on the wall'

Illustration of Rishi Sunak holding a Magic 8-ball on his shoulders
Rishi Sunak's beleaguered Conservative Party looks to be heading for the worst result in its electoral history
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Getty Images / Shutterstock)
By
published

If the polls are correct, Labour is on course to win the general election today with one of the biggest majorities Britain has ever seen.

Keir Starmer's party is "virtually certain" to win more seats than they did in 1997 under Tony Blair, according to the latest Survation MRP polling. Its prediction is that Labour will win 485 out of a total of 650 seats; Blair's New Labour won 418 seats in the 1997 landslide. 

Today's Big Question Rishi Sunak Keir Starmer General Election 2024 Labour Conservative Party
Sorcha Bradley, The Week UK

 Sorcha Bradley is a writer at The Week and a regular on “The Week Unwrapped” podcast. She worked at The Week magazine for a year and a half before taking up her current role with the digital team, where she mostly covers UK current affairs and politics. Before joining The Week, Sorcha worked at slow-news start-up Tortoise Media. She has also written for Sky News, The Sunday Times, the London Evening Standard and Grazia magazine, among other publications. She has a master’s in newspaper journalism from City, University of London, where she specialised in political journalism.

