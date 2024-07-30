Right-wing mob breaches Israeli military base

The protestors hoped to prevent a legal process that would investigate crimes against a Palestinian prisoner

Israeli soldiers and police clash with right wing protesters, after they broke into the Bayt Lid army base
A group of far-right activists broke into the facility that's being used to detain Palestinian terror suspects
(Image credit: Oren Ziv / AFP via Getty Images)
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
What happened

Dozens of far-right protesters, flanked by conservative members of the Israeli Knesset, breached the perimeter of Israel's Sde Teiman detention center on Monday. Military police worked to detain army reservists over allegations of sexual abuse against Palestinian prisoners kept on the base. 

Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

