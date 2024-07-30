Right-wing mob breaches Israeli military base

What happened

Dozens of far-right protesters, flanked by conservative members of the Israeli Knesset, breached the perimeter of Israel's Sde Teiman detention center on Monday. Military police worked to detain army reservists over allegations of sexual abuse against Palestinian prisoners kept on the base.

Who said what

Monday's riot at a base that has "become a symbol of the war" between Israel and Hamas militants in Gaza was "disastrous," The Jerusalem Post said. Some reservists serving at the base attempted to disrupt the raid on their comrades in a "rare instance of Israeli soldiers confronting their own," The New York Times said. Israel faces an "existential threat if these people do not get out of the government and of our lives," opposition leader Yair Lapid said, citing the "dangerous criminality" of the right-wing lawmakers who participated in the riot, reported CNN.

What next?

At least nine reservists were detained by military police on Monday. Earlier this month, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told Israel's High Court that Sde Teiman would only be used for short-term detentions.