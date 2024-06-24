Israeli defense chief visits US as Hezbollah tensions rise

Yoav Gallant will hold talks with US officials in Washington this week

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant in Washington
As clashes between Israel and Hezbollah escalate, war seems increasingly possible
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
By
published

What happened

As Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant arrived in Washington on Sunday for several days of talks with top officials, Benjamin Netanyahu repeated his refuted claim that the U.S. was holding up Israeli munition shipments. The Israeli prime minister also said the ground war in Gaza was winding down and he will send more troops to Israel's border with Lebanon as fighting with Hezbollah tips toward war.

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

