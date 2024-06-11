UN vote ups pressure on Israel, Hamas for Gaza deal
The United Nations Security Council voted to endorse a U.S.-backed cease-fire deal for Gaza
What happened
The United Nations Security Council voted 14-0 on Monday to endorse a U.S.-backed cease-fire deal for Gaza, increasing pressure on Israel and Hamas to bring an end to the conflict. Russia abstained. The three-stage plan, approved by Israel's war cabinet, was unveiled 10 days ago by President Joe Biden.
Who said what
The Security Council vote "sent a clear message to Hamas to accept the cease-fire deal on the table," said U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Linda Thomas-Greenfield. Israel has already approved the plan, and "the fighting could stop today if Hamas would do the same."
But Israel's U.N. representative "did not say that Israel has accepted the terms of the cease-fire plan," and while Hamas welcomed the resolution and indicated it would "engage in indirect negotiations" to implement the deal, it also "did not endorse the plan as a whole," The New York Times said. The "central sticking point," The Washington Post said, is that Hamas wants a "permanent cease-fire" while Israel is vowing to "continue fighting to achieve total military victory, a goal U.S. officials say is unattainable."
What next?
The "unusual show of relative unity by a deeply divided Security Council" puts pressure on Israel and Hamas to reach an agreement, said The Guardian. But both sides have so far shown themselves "far more influenced by local constituencies and the personal interests of leaders" than by "international public opinion."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.
-
Isles of Scilly: discover the abundant joys of island life
The Week Recommends Ramble, sail and feast your way around Scilly to experience a region like no other
By Julia O'Driscoll, The Week UK Published
-
Today's political cartoons - June 11, 2024
Cartoons Tuesday's cartoons - truth in advertising, the wealth gap, and more
By The Week US Published
-
The Week Junior Book Awards 2024 Shortlist Announced
The Week Junior We're thrilled to announce the shortlist for The Week Junior Book Awards 2024 brought to you in partnership with The Bookseller.
By The Week Published
-
Ukraine, Gaza and global security: what to expect from 50th G7 summit
The Explainer Italy's far-right PM takes centre stage as world leaders discuss array of geopolitical challenges
By The Week UK Published
-
Trump scheduled for probation hearing
Speed Read Donald Trump will do a virtual probation interview ahead of his sentencing on July 11
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Centrist Gantz quits Netanyahu war cabinet
Speed Read Benny Gantz, a key member of Israel's war cabinet, has resigned following frustration with Netanyahu's Gaza war management
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Far right ekes gains in EU elections, rocks France
Speed Read Voters mostly backed centrists in the European Parliament elections, but far-right parties made important gains
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Why Emmanuel Macron has called snap elections
Speed Read President surprises France with vote after Marine Le Pen's EU victory
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK Published
-
Steve Bannon ordered to prison by July 1
Speed Read The former Trump adviser will serve a four-month contempt of Congress sentence
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Biden links Ukraine fight to World War II on D-Day
Speed Read The US cannot "bow down to dictators," said the president in a speech that also implicitly criticized Trump
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Israel targets US in secret influence campaign
Speed Read The campaign hit US lawmakers with pro-Israel and anti-Muslim messaging
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published