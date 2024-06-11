UN vote ups pressure on Israel, Hamas for Gaza deal

The United Nations Security Council voted to endorse a U.S.-backed cease-fire deal for Gaza

United Nations Security Council votes to approve Gaza cease-fire resolution
Hamas wants a "permanent cease-fire" while Israel is vowing to "continue fighting to achieve total military victory"
(Image credit: Selcuk Acar / Anadolu via Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published

What happened

The United Nations Security Council voted 14-0 on Monday to endorse a U.S.-backed cease-fire deal for Gaza, increasing pressure on Israel and Hamas to bring an end to the conflict. Russia abstained. The three-stage plan, approved by Israel's war cabinet, was unveiled 10 days ago by President Joe Biden.

Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

