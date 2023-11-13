'Israel is doing Hamas's bidding'

Israel is winning the battle for Gaza – but losing the war

Michael Day on i news

Israel claims to be "winning the war against Hamas", says Michael Day on the i news site, but "in reality, the fight is on a knife-edge". By "destroying the Gaza Strip" – killing thousands of civilians in the process and "alienating" Arab states, the Global South and even some of Israel's allies – Benjamin Netanyahu "is doing Hamas’s bidding". If he "is not able to defeat Hamas before it too becomes a global pariah, then the terror group will have succeeded in one of its key aims".

Read more

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

It would be a mistake for the Tory Right to go with Suella Braverman

Janet Daley in The Daily Telegraph

There is talk of sacked Suella Braverman "becoming the heroine of the Tory Right" and using her exit from government "as a basis for a leadership bid", writes Janet Daley for The Telegraph. "If this happens it will be profoundly misjudged." For the party's Right to adopt her brand of leadership "will not just put it out of touch with a huge swathe of the British electorate: much more important, it will discredit the political and economic policies which should be its true mission".

Read more

What Republicans don't understand about how Biden really wins elections

Jason Chaffertz for Fox News

With Joe Biden's approval rating "underwater on nearly every critical issue", writes Jason Chaffetz for Fox News, Republicans "should have the wind at their backs on the economy and inflation, on energy, on foreign policy, on border issues, on crime and many more". Yet GOP candidates repeatedly underperform expectations, proving it "isn’t enough to be right on the issues". Election-winning campaigns "need appealing candidates and a plan to get out the vote", and "this is the challenge for Republicans".

Read more

China, Russia, Iran and the prospect of American retreat

Gideon Rachman in the Financial Times

Joe Biden "is not just an old guy", says Gideon Rachman in the Financial Times. The US leader is also a "representative of an old idea" dating back to the 1940s – that his nation and the wider world are safer if the US plays the role of world policeman. But the prospect of a second Trump presidency "raises a huge question mark over the future of America’s global leadership", with China, Russia and Iran all ready to "take advantage of the resulting power vacuum".

Read more