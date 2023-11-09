'It's nice to see a John Lewis Christmas advert that doesn't grab you by the collar and demand that you cry'

John Lewis Christmas advert: a terrifying dog-eating plant that vomits presents? Yes please!

Stuart Heritage in The Guardian

"It's nice to see a John Lewis Christmas advert that doesn't deliberately grab you by the collar and demand that you cry," writes Stuart Heritage in The Guardian. "And it actually features things you can buy in John Lewis." In the advert a Venus flytrap "vomits up a set of headphones you can buy in store. This is good! This is progress!"

Starmer's Gaza test has only just begun

The Telegraph editorial board

Keir Starmer's position on the Gaza conflict is now "being challenged from within his shadow ministerial team" after the resignation of Imran Hussain, writes The Telegraph's editorial board. Starmer is "taking the same line as the British Government, the Americans and most European nations", but there are concerns Muslim voters will "abandon Labour if the leadership does not change course". But "Sir Keir is right to stick to his position".

Britain should rejoice in the demolition of the Captain Tom luxury spa

Sean O'Grady in The Independent

News that the Captain Tom luxury spa is to be torn down is "a cause for small celebration", says Sean O'Grady in The Independent. "How did something so inspiring, kind and fun as Captain Tom's walk come to be such a tawdry symbol of greed and shame?" It is a "sorry sign of our times, at any rate".

A cartel will decide the US election

B. Duncan Moench on UnHerd

"Everyone knows the United States is in steep decline – except perhaps for its political leadership," writes B. Duncan Moench on UnHerd. "The bleak financial future Gen Z and Millennials face combined with yet another obscenely expensive war… will trigger a series of events that delivers the final blow to 50-state America and the two-party cartel that rules it." As he concludes: "No empire is too large to ignore its debts."