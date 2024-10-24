Harris does CNN town hall in lieu of Trump debate

The vice president took questions from undecided voters in suburban Philadelphia

Kamala Harris takes questions at a CNN town hall in suburban Philadelphia
(Image credit: Charly Triballeau / AFP via Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
What happened

Vice President Kamala Harris took questions from undecided voters in suburban Philadelphia on Wednesday, in a CNN town hall scheduled to replace a second debate Donald Trump rejected. Harris explicitly called Trump a "fascist" and said voters should heed the "911 call to the American people" from retired Gen. John Kelly and a growing number of other top Trump administration officials "who know him best" and are sharing their "legitimate fear, based on Donald Trump's words and actions, that he will not obey an oath to support and defend the Constitution" in an uninhibited second term.

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

