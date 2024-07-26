'I will not be silent' on Gaza, says Kamala Harris

In a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Harris supported Israel's right to defend itself while expressing a desire to end Palestinian suffering

Kamala Harris meets Benjamin Netanyahu
Harris' meeting with Netanyahu "amounted to her debut on the world stage"
(Image credit: Kenny Holston/The New York Times / Bloomberg via Getty Images)
By
published
in speed read

What happened

Kamala Harris offered Benjamin Netanyahu support for Israel's right to defend itself from terrorism yesterday, but said she "will not be silent" about the suffering of innocent civilians in Gaza.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Speed Read Gaza Kamala Harris Israel And Palestine Benjamin Netanyahu
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Arion McNicoll, The Week UK

Arion McNicoll is a freelance writer at The Week Digital and was previously the UK website’s editor. He has also held senior editorial roles at CNN, The Times and The Sunday Times. Along with his writing work, he co-hosts “Today in History with The Retrospectors”, Rethink Audio’s flagship daily podcast, and is a regular panellist (and occasional stand-in host) on “The Week Unwrapped”. He is also a judge for The Publisher Podcast Awards.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸