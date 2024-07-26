'I will not be silent' on Gaza, says Kamala Harris
In a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Harris supported Israel's right to defend itself while expressing a desire to end Palestinian suffering
What happened
Kamala Harris offered Benjamin Netanyahu support for Israel's right to defend itself from terrorism yesterday, but said she "will not be silent" about the suffering of innocent civilians in Gaza.
Who said what
In a meeting with the Israeli prime minister that "amounted to her debut on the world stage" since becoming the presumptive Democratic nominee for president, Harris "did not stray from President Biden on policy" but "struck a stronger tone on the plight of Palestinians," said The New York Times.
Harris' remarks, which were "sharp and serious in tone," reflected what could be a "shift from President Biden in how she deals with Netanyahu," said Reuters.
What next?
Just a few hours earlier President Biden met with Netanyahu face-to-face and discussed how to "reach a durable end" to the nine-month-old war in Gaza that followed Hamas' October 7 attack on Israel, said The Associated Press.
-
