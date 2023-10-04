Kevin McCarthy says he won't run for House speaker again after historic ouster

Sign up to our 10 Things You Need to Know Today newsletter A free daily digest of the biggest news stories of the day - and the best features from our website Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to TheWeek. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The House stripped Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) of his gavel on Tuesday, with eight Republicans joining every Democrat present in the 116 to 110 vote to vacate the speaker's chair.

The motion to oust McCarthy came from Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), one of the handful of hard-right Republicans who had tormented McCarthy throughout his historically short speakership. The successful toppling of the speaker was "a move without precedent that left the chamber without a leader and plunged it into chaos," The New York Times reported.

Rep. Patrick McHenry (R-N.C.), a close McCarthy ally, was elevated to speaker pro tempore to run the House in a caretaker capacity until a new speaker is elected. He adjourned the House until next week, when potential leaders will make their case to the House GOP caucus. McCarthy said he's out, and he had no obvious successor willing or able to unite the fractious caucus.

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

"Unfortunately, 4% of our conference can join all the Democrats and dictate who could be the Republican speaker in this House," McCarthy told reporters after the vote. "I will not run for speaker again. I'll have the conference pick somebody else." McCarthy needed four days and 15 ballots to win the speakership in the first place, and it's not clear he would have to votes to earn it back.

McCarthy "never really held the office of speaker in anything like the historic meaning of that job," able to inspire fear or reward loyalty, John F. Harris wrote at Politico. "At the start, his speakership was effectively an optical illusion. At the end, it was an exercise in self-abasement." If it's any consolation for McCarthy, "he has plenty of company," he added. "For a quarter-century, every Republican to ascend to the speakership has descended from it with his standing diminished," from Newt Gingrich to Paul Ryan.