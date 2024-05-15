Maryland primaries tee up competitive Senate race

Former Republican governor Larry Hogan will face Democrat Angela Alsobrooks in a bid for US Senate seat

Maryland U.S. Senate nominee Angela Alsobrooks
"We are going to defeat Larry Hogan, keep Maryland blue and keep our Senate under Democratic control," Alsobrooks posted on X
(Image credit: Bill Clark / CQ-Roll Call Inc. via Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published

What happened

Maryland Democrats on Tuesday nominated Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks to replace retiring Sen. Ben Cardin (D). Alsobrooks unexpectedly beat three-term Rep. David Trone (D), who drew millions from his personal fortune to outspend her 10-to-1. Popular former Gov. Larry Hogan (R) easily won Tuesday's Republican primary, setting up a competitive race in a state that hasn't had a Republican U.S. senator since 1987.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Speed Read Maryland U.s. Senate
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸