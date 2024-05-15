Maryland primaries tee up competitive Senate race

What happened

Maryland Democrats on Tuesday nominated Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks to replace retiring Sen. Ben Cardin (D). Alsobrooks unexpectedly beat three-term Rep. David Trone (D), who drew millions from his personal fortune to outspend her 10-to-1. Popular former Gov. Larry Hogan (R) easily won Tuesday's Republican primary, setting up a competitive race in a state that hasn't had a Republican U.S. senator since 1987.

Who said what

"We are going to defeat Larry Hogan, keep Maryland blue and keep our Senate under Democratic control," Alsobrooks posted on X. Hogan, a moderate Republican, promised "the women of Maryland" he would "continue to protect your right to make your own reproductive health decisions."



Voters in blue states like Maryland and Massachusetts may "give themselves permission to reach across partisan lines and elect a Republican they like and respect" as governor, Democratic political consultant Len Foxwell said to The Wall Street Journal. "That does not translate in any way to Senate races, in which the issues are nationalized."

What next?

The nonpartisan Cook Political Report rates the race "likely Democrat." But "Hogan will undoubtedly shake up the Senate map and put Democrats even more on the defensive" as they fight to keep their 51-49 majority, The Associated Press said. Democrats are expected to lose a seat in West Virginia, where outgoing Gov. Jim Justice won Tuesday's Republican Senate primary, and Democratic incumbents are at risk in Ohio and Montana.