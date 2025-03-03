Measles: Kennedy’s big disease test

Texas reports over 120 measles cases, the highest in 30 years

A syringe
A syringe containing the MMR vaccine
(Image credit: Jan Sonnenmair / Getty Images)
By
published

“Thanks to successful vaccination campaigns, most Americans today have never experienced a measles outbreak,” said Leana S. Wen in The Washington Post. So when they see that Texas has reported more than 120 cases of the disease in a month—mostly among children—“they might not understand why it’s so alarming.”

Here’s why: The disease is wildly contagious and dangerous. Nine in 10 unvaccinated children who have contact with an infected person will get ill. Of those sickened children, 1 in 20 will develop pneumonia; 1 in 1,000 will suffer brain swelling that can cause deafness and permanent disability; and 1 to 3 in 1,000 will die. In Texas, at least 18 patients have been hospitalized so far. Two shots of the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine are 97 percent effective at preventing measles, and that lifesaving vaccine allowed the U.S. to declare measles eliminated 25 years ago. But vaccination coverage has been dropping nationwide as anti-vax sentiment has spread, and in Gaines County, Texas, where the measles outbreak began, nearly 14 percent of K-12 students are exempt from one or more shots.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
The Week US
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸