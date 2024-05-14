Cohen ties Trump directly to hush-money scheme

Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen implicates him in testimony about paying off Stormy Daniels

Michael Cohen arrives at court to testify against Donald Trump
Trump said, "women will hate me. Guys, they think it's cool, but this is going to be a disaster for the campaign," Cohen testified
(Image credit: Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published

What happened

Former President Donald Trump's longtime fixer and lawyer Michael Cohen testified Monday that Trump told him to pay off porn actress Stormy Daniels so her story of an extramarital one-night stand wouldn't hurt him with women in the 2016 election, then signed off on a scheme to repay Cohen for fronting the hush money while falsely recording the payments as legal expenses.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Speed Read Trump Trial Donald Trump Michael Cohen Stormy Daniels
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸