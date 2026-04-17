Minnesota charges ICE agent with felony assault
The agent allegedly pointed his gun at two people in another car
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What happened
Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty on Thursday announced criminal charges against an ICE agent for allegedly pointing his gun at two people in another car in a road rage incident during President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown in Minnesota. She said a nationwide arrest warrant had been issued for the agent, Gregory Donnell Morgan Jr., on two felony counts of second-degree assault.
Who said what
Minnesota has “no such thing as absolute immunity for federal agents who violate the law,” Moriarty said at a news conference. This is a “rare instance” of local law enforcement charging a federal official for “on-duty actions,” The New York Times said. It’s also the “first criminal charge to be levied against a federal agent” from Operation Metro Surge, The Minnesota Star Tribune said. Moriarty said the charges were filed before more high-profile ongoing investigations, like the killing of Renée Good, because this case was straightforward, with ICE cooperation and ample evidence.
What next?
If convicted, Morgan “faces up to seven years in prison for each assault charge,” The Associated Press said.Article continues below
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Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.