Mitt Romney won't run for re-election in 2024, citing age and GOP cynicism
Romney's Senate career will be one-and-done, but he isn't going into retirement quietly
A free daily digest of the biggest news stories of the day - and the best features from our website
Thank you for signing up to TheWeek. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) announced Wednesday afternoon that he will not run for re-election in 2024. His retirement in 2025 would likely mark the end of a high-profile career in elective politics, including a term as governor of Massachusetts and an unsuccessful run for president as the 2012 Republican nominee.
Romney, elected to the Senate in 2018, told reporters that at 76, he and other baby boomers are "not the right ones to be making the decisions for tomorrow," that "the times we're living in demand the next generation step up" and decide the future of the world they are inheriting.
Earlier Wednesday, Romney told The Washington Post he also thought another six years in the Senate would be less productive and less enjoyable than his first four years, pointing to the disarray among House Republicans and his lack of confidence in either of the two frontrunners for the 2024 presidential race, President Biden and former President Donald Trump.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Romney is Trump's most consistent GOP critic in Congress and the only Republican who voted to convict in both impeachment trials, at significant political cost. Romney acknowledged that his "wise wing" of the Republican Party was "very, very small" compared to the "Trump wing." That shift needn't be permanent, he told the Post, but right now "it's pretty clear that the party is inclined to a populist demagogue message."
Romney was more pointed in McKay Coppins' upcoming biography, "Romney: A Reckoning," an excerpt of which was artfully published in The Atlantic on Wednesday. "A very large portion of my party," Romney told Coppins in late spring 2021, "really doesn't believe in the Constitution."
Romney told Coppins that most Senate Republicans privately despise Trump as much as he does but won't say so publicly because of cynical calculations or a more justifiable fear for the safety of their families. He named names. Politics aside, Coppins wrote, Romney — who has a longstanding "morbid fascination with his own death" — also wants to spend his remaining years with his wife and unrealized pursuits.
Continue reading for free
We hope you're enjoying The Week's refreshingly open-minded journalism.
Subscribed to The Week? Register your account with the same email as your subscription.
Sign up to our 10 Things You Need to Know Today newsletter
A free daily digest of the biggest news stories of the day - and the best features from our website
Peter Weber is a senior editor at TheWeek.com, and has handled the editorial night shift since the website launched in 2008. A graduate of Northwestern University, Peter has worked at Facts on File and The New York Times Magazine. He speaks Spanish and Italian and plays bass and rhythm cello in an Austin rock band. Follow him on Twitter.
-
Dracula: Mina's Reckoning review
A 'groundbreaking' and distinctively Scottish response to Bram Stoker's novel
By The Week Staff Published
-
Róisín Murphy: Irish singer in puberty blockers row
Moloko star voiced concern over the use of medication by transgender children
By Richard Windsor Published
-
Codeword: September 14, 2023
Puzzles and Quizzes The Week's daily codeword puzzle
By The Week Staff Published
-
Would a Biden impeachment help the Democrats?
Critics say the impeachment inquiry against the US president is 'so thin you can see right through it'
By Arion McNicoll Published
-
Why House Republicans might shut down the government
Why Republicans might shut down the government
By Joel Mathis Published
-
Nikki Haley is having a moment
Talking Point Can the former UN ambassador make it last through 2024?
By Rafi Schwartz Published
-
Is Glenn Youngkin the GOP's dark horse white knight Trump alternative?
Today's Big Question The Virginia governor has played coy, but some Republican insiders are eyeing him as a viable 2024 presidential candidate
By Rafi Schwartz Published
-
Could the 14th Amendment be Trump's undoing?
Today's Big Question How a post-Civil War amendment against insurrectionists could disqualify Trump
By Harold Maass Published
-
Vivek Ramaswamy: the ‘millennial tech bro’ running for president
Why Everyone’s Talking About Anti-woke ‘demagogue’ is picking up steam in the race for the Republican nomination
By Keumars Afifi-Sabet Published
-
Is Vivek Ramaswamy Trump's heir apparent?
Today's Big Question After a breakout debate performance, the entrepreneur is looking like a rising star in the GOP
By Joel Mathis Published
-
Will Donald Trump and Tucker Carlson's debate night counterprogramming plan pay off?
Today's Big Question The former president and former Fox News have conducted an interview to directly conflict with the first 2024 GOP debate
By Rafi Schwartz Published