Newsom chooses Laphonza Butler to fill Dianne Feinstein's Senate seat

Sign up to our 10 Things You Need to Know Today newsletter A free daily digest of the biggest news stories of the day - and the best features from our website Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to TheWeek. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom's (D) office confirmed late Sunday that he will name Laphonza Butler, a Democratic strategist and former labor leader, to fill the Senate seat left vacant by Sen Dianne Feinstein's (D-Calif.) death at age 90 on Thursday. Butler is currently president of Emily's List, a national organization that works to elect female Democrats who support abortion rights. She was an adviser to Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2020 campaign.

In naming Butler, Newsom fulfilled a promise to appoint a Black woman to the Senate. He had faced pressure to appoint Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Calif.), who is running in a competitive three-way race for the Senate seat, which Feinstein intended to open up by retiring after the 2024 election. But naming Lee to the seat would give her an advantage over Rep. Adam Schiff and Rep. Katie Porter, and Newsom said he wanted to stay neutral in that primary.

Butler will serve at least until November 2024, and she can compete to be elected to the seat, too, if she chooses, Newsom spokesperson Anthony York said Sunday. "If that person decides she wants to seek a full term in 2024, then she is free to do so. There is absolutely no litmus test, no promise," he told the Los Angeles Times. Butler could be sworn in as soon as Tuesday evening, The Associated Press reported, returning the Democrats to their 51-49 advantage in the Senate.

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

This is Newsom's second Senate appointment, after elevating Sen. Alex Padilla (D-Calif.) in 2020 to fill the vacancy left when Harris became vice president. Butler will be the only Black woman in the Senate and the first openly LGBTQ lawmaker to represent California in Washington. She is currently a resident of Maryland, though she used to live in California and can change her residency again before being sworn in, the Times reported.