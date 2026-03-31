Obituary: Robert Mueller

The respected FBI chief who investigated Trump

By
published
Robert Mueller III
Mueller "built a reputation for nonpartisan rectitude and stonefaced reserve"
(Image credit: Getty)

Robert Mueller began his term as FBI director on Sept. 4, 2001, just a week before the 9/11 terrorist attacks that refocused the agency’s mission. A decorated Vietnam veteran who’d spent years prosecuting major cases as a U.S. attorney—and earned a reputation as a by-the-book lawman of the highest integrity— Mueller knew right away that the bureau faced a new era. Over a 12-year term under Republican and Democratic presidents, he expanded its focus from domestic crime to thwarting terrorism. Four years after that term ended, Mueller became a household name as the special counsel investigating ties between President Trump’s 2016 campaign and Russia.

Issued in 2019, the resulting Mueller Report found numerous links between Trump’s team and Russia but stopped short of declaring a criminal conspiracy. Trump said the report was the work of “Trump haters.” But pursuing justice was Mueller’s “only lifetime motivation,” said biographer Garrett M. Graff in 2017. He “might just be America’s straightest arrow.”

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