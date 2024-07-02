Orbán in Kyiv: will visit from Putin ally help Zelenskyy and Ukraine?

Hungarian PM's surprise visit focuses on 'possibilities of achieving peace' ahead of six-month EU presidency that can shape bloc's agenda

Photo composite of Viktor Orbán and Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán had been one of the few European leaders not to have visited Ukraine since Russia's invasion began in 2022
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Getty Images)
By
published

Viktor Orbán arrived in Kyiv today, marking the first time the EU's most pro-Moscow leader has visited Ukraine since it was invaded by Russian forces over two years ago.

In what was widely described as a "surprise" trip, the Hungarian prime minister met Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other senior officials. Their discussions focused on the "possibilities for achieving peace, as well as current issues in Hungarian-Ukrainian bilateral relations", his spokesman Zoltan Kovacs said on X.

Elliott Goat, The Week UK

Elliott Goat is a freelance writer at The Week Digital. A winner of The Independent's Wyn Harness Award, he has been a journalist for over a decade with a focus on human rights, disinformation and elections. He is co-founder and director of Brussels-based investigative NGO Unhack Democracy, which works to support electoral integrity across Europe. A Winston Churchill Memorial Trust Fellow focusing on unions and the Future of Work, Elliott is a founding member of the RSA's Good Work Guild and a contributor to the International State Crime Initiative, an interdisciplinary forum for research, reportage and training on state violence and corruption. 

