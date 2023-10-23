'Post Office scandal victims have little faith in British justice'

Atoning for the Post Office scandal: Justice Denied

The Times editorial board

The Post Office scandal "continues to disgrace the Post Office, the government and Britain’s system of justice", says The Times leader. Two years have passed since the Court of Appeal ruled that dozens of convictions were "so egregious" as to be "an affront to the conscience of the court". Yet many of the victims have still to be "definitively acquitted" and now have "little faith" in British democracy, to which "justice denied has for centuries been seen as inimical". This "must be put right without delay".

Mad for it. This is why Liam Gallagher doing public transport announcements is a shrewd move

Jonn Elledge in The Guardian

"Bleary-eyed passengers sleepwalking through their commutes" on Manchester's Metrolink trams got a "shock" recently when the network's usual recorded announcements were replaced by "the distinctive drawl" of local-born rocker Liam Gallagher, writes Jonn Elledge for The Guardian. Public transport announcements are "part of the aural wallpaper of daily life: bland, ever-present, boring". But as any social media manager who has "desperately tried to make their boring tweets go viral" knows, "there’s just something delightful in a corporation eschewing the usual banalities and speaking in the voice of a human".

The Victoria's Secret 'feminist' rebrand was disingenuous – no wonder it failed

Rebecca Reid for the i news site

"'Go woke, go broke!' is a rather sad little mantra that people like to chant when a brand makes an ethical choice they disapprove of," says Rebecca Reid on the i news site. Their targets now include Victoria’s Secret and its "feminist" rebrand. But Reid argues that the lingerie brand's sales woes are down to the "disconnect" between its use of plus-size models and its actual product sizes. "What’s the point of using models to signal that you're a safe space for all bodies, if once those bodies get into the store, they perhaps can't actually buy anything?"

The Tories are doomed, and deserve to be

Tim Stanley in The Telegraph

The "real story" of the Conservative by-election losses in Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire, according to Tim Stanley, is that "traditional Conservative voters are abandoning not just the party but the process". After 13 years of Tory rule, he writes in The Telegraph, "the state is bigger, your taxes are up and immigration – legal or illegal – is running at record levels, so what is the point in voting for the blues?"

