Putin replaces defense minister with economist

In a surprising shake-up, Putin replaced Sergei Shoigu with civilian economist Andrei Belousov

Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov
Having an economist as defense minister reflects the "changing priorities of the Kremlin"
Peter Weber, The Week US
What happened

Russian President Vladimir Putin kicked off his fifth term in office by unexpectedly replacing Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu with Andrei Belousov, a former deputy prime minister with a long career in government finance and economic development. Shoigu was appointed secretary of Russia's Security Council. 



Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

