Why are Republicans trying to change Nebraska's Electoral College vote?

It's a chance for Donald Trump to block Joe Biden's path to re-election

Donald Trump with Nebraska state shape covering his hair
GOP lawmakers in Nebraska are trying to adopt a winner-take-all system at the urging of former President Donald Trump
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Getty Images)
Joel Mathis, The Week US
By Joel Mathis, The Week US
published

Most states operate on a "winner-take-all" system for Electoral College votes. Not Nebraska. Three of the Cornhusker State's five electoral votes are allocated among its three congressional districts. So even though Republicans tend to win the statewide popular vote, NBC News said, the "competitive 2nd District" centered in Omaha can sometimes give its vote to a Democrat. That happened in 2020, with President Joe Biden. Now Republicans are trying to change that ahead of the 2024 election.

GOP lawmakers in Nebraska are now trying to shift to a winner-take-all system, USA Today said, at the "urging of former President Donald Trump." The calculation here is clear: "With Trump and Biden in a dead heat in general election polls," the race for the presidency could come down to a single Electoral College vote. Indeed, it could come down to Omaha. So far, though, the Trump-backed effort has faltered, with Republicans failing to muster enough votes in the legislature to pass the measure.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Joe Biden Donald Trump Trump 2024 2024 Presidential Election Us Election 2024 Nebraska Electoral College Today's Big Question
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us