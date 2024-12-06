South Korean president faces rising impeachment odds

Opposition lawmakers said they would vote to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol following his recent imposition of martial law

South Korean ruling party leader Han Dong-hun calls for president's suspension
(Image credit: Jung Yeon-je / AFP via Getty Images)
What happened

The head of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's People Power Party threw his support Friday behind suspending Yoon's powers following his week's six-hour imposition of martial law this week. The "bombshell reversal" by Han Dong-hun "makes Yoon's impeachment more likely," The Associated Press said.



Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

