South Korean president faces rising impeachment odds
Opposition lawmakers said they would vote to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol following his recent imposition of martial law
What happened
The head of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's People Power Party threw his support Friday behind suspending Yoon's powers following his week's six-hour imposition of martial law this week. The "bombshell reversal" by Han Dong-hun "makes Yoon's impeachment more likely," The Associated Press said.
Who said what
Han said Thursday he would oppose impeachment. But at a PPP leadership meeting today Friday he said new "credible evidence" that Yoon had ordered the arrest of key politicians during the brief martial law convinced him "immediate suspension of office" was "necessary to protect" Koreans from "grave danger." If Yoon "continues to hold the presidency," Han added, "there is a significant risk that extreme actions like this martial law declaration could be repeated."
PPP official Jehua Ryu told CNN that Han wasn't calling for impeachment, just suspension. More than 70% of South Koreans back impeaching Yoon, pollster Realmeter found, according to the BBC, while Gallup Korea said Friday that the president's approval rating had plunged to 13%.
What next?
The National Assembly is scheduled to vote Saturday on whether to impeach Yoon. Eight PPP members would have to join the 192 opposition lawmakers to reach the required 200-vote threshold. Successful impeachment would immediately strip the president of power, putting Prime Minister Han Duck-soo in charge while the Constitutional Court considers whether to remove or reinstate Yoon.
Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.
