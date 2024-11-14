Should Sonia Sotomayor retire from the Supreme Court?
Democrats worry about repeating the history of Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Donald Trump gets to make Supreme Court appointments for the next four years. That has some Democrats asking — quietly — if Justice Sonia Sotomayor should step down while President Joe Biden can still name a replacement.
The conversation is "blowing up largely outside of public view," said Politico. But Sotomayor, a liberal justice, is 70 years old and has diabetes. Democrats still rue Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's refusal to give up her seat during Barack Obama's presidency — which allowed Trump to appoint Amy Coney Barrett as Ginsburg's replacement after she died. Progressives don't want to see history repeat itself. Democrats "need to act when they have power," said Molly Coleman, executive director of the People's Parity Project.
Other progressive voices have joined the call, said Newsweek. "This would probably be a good day for Sotomayor to retire," David Dayen, editor of The American Prospect, posted on social media the day after the election. But others have pushed back, said The Guardian. "I don't think it's sensible," Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) said of the retirement talk.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
'No appetite for change'
The talk of a Sotomayor retirement is "way, way too late," Jay Willis said at Balls and Strikes. Supreme Court nominations usually take two months to complete — not counting on the time it takes for the White House to decide on the replacement for a retired justice. True, Republicans managed to confirm Barrett in just 30 days in 2020. Theoretically, "Senate Democrats could follow the same playbook" before Democrats leave power in the White House and Senate. In reality, that's unlikely to happen. "For this ambitious bit of political hardball to work," Willis said, "everything would have to go right."
Democrats have already "missed the window," Lisa Needham said at Public Notice. Party officials "are right to be concerned," and successfully pressured Justice Stephen Breyer to step down in 2022 to make way for a new liberal justice. But there's "no appetite for sudden change" among the Senate Democrats who would need to do the work to make the confirmation of a replacement happen. Besides, Needham said, there's something unseemly about trying to shut aside Sotomayor, "arguably both the most passionate and most progressive member of the bench."
'No time to lose her voice'
Sotomayor is expected to stick in her seat, said The Wall Street Journal. "This is no time to lose her important voice on the court," said an anonymous source described as "close to the justice." She does have supporters for that decision. Erwin Chemerinsky, dean of the law school at the University of California, Berkeley, was one of the first commenters to ask Ginsburg to step down. He's not doing so this time. Ginsburg was 81 at the time he urged her to retire, Chemerinsky said. "And Sotomayor is 70."
That's not so convincing to others who want Sotomayor to step down, said The Washington Post. "This could be Democrats' last chance to fill her seat for some time," said Josh Barro, who writes the Very Serious newsletter. Democrats could go more than a decade before winning back control of the White House and Senate. "She could be well into her 80s," Barro said, "by the next time she has a good opportunity to retire."
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association.
-
China tries to bury deadly car attack
Speed Read An SUV drove into a crowd of people in Zhuhai, killing and injuring dozens — but news of the attack has been censored
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Senate GOP selects Thune, House GOP keeps Johnson
Speed Read John Thune will replace Mitch McConnell as Senate majority leader, and Mike Johnson will remain House speaker in Congress
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Patriot: Alexei Navalny's memoir is as 'compelling as it is painful'
The Week Recommends The anti-corruption campaigner's harrowing book was published posthumously after his death in a remote Arctic prison
By The Week UK Published
-
Where did Democratic voters go?
Voter turnout dropped sharply for Democrats in 2024
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
'The problem with deliverism is that it presumes voters will notice'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Supreme Court allows purge of Virginia voter rolls
Speed Read Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) is purging some 1,600 people from state voter rolls days before the election
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
'Shale is crucial to the US economy'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
The GOP is renewing its focus on the abortion pill
In the Spotlight Three Republican-led states are taking another crack at suing the FDA over the abortion pill, mifepristone
By Theara Coleman, The Week US Published
-
Donald Trump and the fascism debate
Talking Points Democrats sound the alarm, but Republicans say 'it's always the F-word'
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
Harris keeps her crime policies close to the vest
The Explainer How a post-pandemic crime wave changed the Democratic nominee's priorities
By David Faris Published
-
Would Trump really use the military against Americans?
Talking Points The former president says troops could be used against 'enemy within'
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published