The political weaponisation of Jimmy Savile

Is Labour's attempt to link Nigel Farage with the notorious sex abuser an effective tactic or a misjudgement that could badly backfire?

Jimmy Savile
Jimmy Savile is now "the face of evil": comparing your political opponent to him goes too far, say commentators
(Image credit: Avalon / Getty Images)
By
published

"Make no mistake about it: if people like Jimmy Savile were alive today, they would be perpetrating their crimes online – and Nigel Farage is saying that he is on their side."

Last week's comments by Technology Secretary Peter Kyle, in response to Farage's criticism of the government's new Online Safety Act, are "the talk show equivalent of a declaration of war", said The Telegraph. In political battles, there is no weapon as loaded with controversy as associating your enemy with the DJ and TV presenter believed to be Britain's worst sexual abuser.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
The Week UK
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸