The threat to the NIH

The Trump administration plans drastic cuts to medical research. What are the ramifications?

What is the National Institutes of Health?

It's the largest funder of biomedical research in the world by far and the force behind some of the biggest medical breakthroughs of the 21st century. Begun as a single-room laboratory in a Staten Island hospital in 1887, the NIH has ballooned into a $47 billion organization with thousands of employees. Through grants to hundreds of thousands of researchers, the NIH has aided in the discovery of semaglutide weight-loss drugs, HIV antiretrovirals, and life-saving leukemia treatments. Virtually every drug approved in the U.S. since 2010 was developed with some NIH funding. But this money is drying up. Earlier this month, President Trump accused the agency of "wasteful spending, misleading information, risky research, and the promotion of dangerous ideologies," and released a budget blueprint that would dramatically slash NIH funding by 40%. Many experts fear the cuts will throttle medical research for decades to come. That means, says Johns Hopkins pulmonologist Theodore Iwashyna, "the lives of my children and grandchildren—and maybe yours—will be shorter and sicker."

