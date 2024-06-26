Why the Conservatives are worried about Canada's 1993 election

Nigel Farage says Canadian Reform Party are the 'model' he is following to 'reverse takeover' the Tories

Illustrative photo showing small figures standing on a stack of coins, with the Canadian flag in the background
The 1993 election has 'acquired a near mythical status on the populist right'
(Image credit: Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
By
published

Nigel Farage has made no bones about his desire for Reform UK to supplant the Conservatives as the main opposition to Labour following next week's general election.

Political commentators and much of the public may scoff at the idea that a party with no current MPs could replace one of the most electorally successful political entities in the history of democracy, but "there is a playbook for this" said The Daily Telegraph.

