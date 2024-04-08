'Limiting presidential legacies'

'The presidency, I'm against it'

Andy Kessler in The Wall Street Journal

Anyone "who splashes his name on tall buildings" cares about legacy, says Andy Kessler. So, what could Donald Trump do if he wins a second presidential term to "change his legacy from authoritarian blowhard to transformative president?" He needs to "go rogue" and do something nobody expects, "like Nixon going to China." That could mean leading the "dismantling of our post-Franklin D. Roosevelt kinglike presidential platform," and working with Congress to define "hard limits on executive power."

'Iger won the battle — but Disney's "woke" war isn't over'

Beth Kowitt at Bloomberg

Bob Iger won his showdown against activist investor Nelson Peltz's Trian Partners, says Beth Kowitt. But the Walt Disney Co. CEO "might be chalking up a W prematurely" in his battle "against the perception that Disney is a 'woke' company pushing a left-leaning agenda." Disney still has work ahead to "truly disentangle itself from the partisan discourse." To win the culture wars, Iger needs to "keep his eye on the ball" and focus on the business.

'Anxious parents are the ones who need help'

Mathilde Ross in The New York Times

Colleges have accepted their new students, so get ready for "another record-breaking season for anxiety on campus," says Mathilde Ross. The kids are "mostly fine." Not so their parents. "Increasing rates of mental health problems on campus" have "got parents worrying. Fair enough." But moms and dads are "allowing their anxiety to take over, and it's not helping anyone, least of all their children." The first thing anxious parents need to do is "get a grip."

'Why as a doctor and TikTok creator, I'm torn over the House bill to ban it'

Jason Bae in the San Francisco Chronicle

As a doctor with a social media account to "answer common questions" from patients, "I know firsthand that TikTok is an effective way for people to amplify their voices," says Jason Bae. Yet I have mixed feelings about the House push to ban the platform. "I have reservations about the app's place in our society and my life." TikTok can spread "harmful mental health information to children" and fuel conspiracy theories "generated by artificial intelligence."

