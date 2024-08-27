Trump casts doubt on ABC debate with Harris
The Republican nominee says he might back out of the Sept. 10 event
What happened
Donald Trump is publicly wavering on whether he will participate in his first and only confirmed debate with Vice President Kamala Harris on Sept. 10. Trump suggested late Sunday that he might back out, accusing debate host ABC of broadcasting a "so-called Panel of Trump Haters." He said Monday he was still "thinking about" participating.
Who said what
Trump told reporters he wants to debate Harris but on "another network" with less "hostility." The Harris camp wanted to "change the rules" agreed upon earlier, leaving each candidate's microphone on instead of muting it between answers, he said, adding that it "doesn't matter to me, I'd rather have it probably on." Trump's stated preference for live mics "appeared to undercut his campaign's efforts to keep the same rules in place" as during his one debate against President Joe Biden, CNN said.
Microphones have been "unmuted for both candidates for most of televised presidential debate history," until Trump's October 2020 debate against Biden, The Associated Press said. That muted debate was "widely celebrated for being more substantive than the earlier matchup." But Democrats believe Harris "can get Trump to lose his cool and say something impolitic on mic," Politico said. Harris campaign spokesperson Michael Tyler said Trump's endorsement of hot mics "resolved" the issue, "unless Donald Trump allows his handlers to overrule him."
What next?
While Harris has agreed in principle to a second debate after Sept. 10, it's "not clear when or where that would happen," USA Today said. Vice-presidential candidates J.D. Vance and Tim Walz are scheduled to participate in their own debate on Oct. 1.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.
-
Today's political cartoons - August 27, 2024
Cartoons Tuesday's cartoons - new guy, new slogan, and more
By The Week US Published
-
The wit and wisdom of Sven-Göran Eriksson
In Depth The first foreign coach to manage England on football, life and death
By The Week Staff Published
-
Tartu: Estonia's lesser-known cultural hub
The Week Recommends This affordable Baltic city is home to an array of museums, galleries and arts venues
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
A brief history of third parties in the US
In Depth Though none of America's third parties have won a presidential election, they have nonetheless had a large impact on the country's politics
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
What did the Democratic National Convention signal about the future of the party?
Today's Big Question The three-day assembly was more than just a coronation for presidential nominee Kamala Harris — it was a statement about the where the Democratic party sees itself going next
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
RFK Jr. says Trump alliance not about revenge
Speed Read Kennedy suspended his presidential campaign and endorsed Donald Trump
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Israel, Hezbollah trade rocket fire, avert war
Speed Read The cross-border skirmish stopped short of all-out war, though Hezbollah said it will only halt attacks following a cease-fire in Gaza
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
In DNC finale, Harris asks America to turn the page
Speed Read Vice President Kamala Harris accepted the Democratic presidential nomination with a historic speech
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
How will Kamala Harris' ban on grocery price gouging work?
Talking Points And can it bring down prices?
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
Why Kamala Harris is downplaying her gender
In the Spotlight A shift from Hillary Clinton's 2016 campaign
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
Biden nudges Netanyahu on Gaza cease-fire
Speed Read The US is pressing Israel and Hamas to agree to a cease-fire and hostage release deal
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published