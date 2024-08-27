Trump casts doubt on ABC debate with Harris

The Republican nominee says he might back out of the Sept. 10 event

What happened

Donald Trump is publicly wavering on whether he will participate in his first and only confirmed debate with Vice President Kamala Harris on Sept. 10. Trump suggested late Sunday that he might back out, accusing debate host ABC of broadcasting a "so-called Panel of Trump Haters." He said Monday he was still "thinking about" participating.

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

