Trump casts doubt on ABC debate with Harris

What happened

Donald Trump is publicly wavering on whether he will participate in his first and only confirmed debate with Vice President Kamala Harris on Sept. 10. Trump suggested late Sunday that he might back out, accusing debate host ABC of broadcasting a "so-called Panel of Trump Haters." He said Monday he was still "thinking about" participating.

Who said what

Trump told reporters he wants to debate Harris but on "another network" with less "hostility." The Harris camp wanted to "change the rules" agreed upon earlier, leaving each candidate's microphone on instead of muting it between answers, he said, adding that it "doesn't matter to me, I'd rather have it probably on." Trump's stated preference for live mics "appeared to undercut his campaign's efforts to keep the same rules in place" as during his one debate against President Joe Biden, CNN said.



Microphones have been "unmuted for both candidates for most of televised presidential debate history," until Trump's October 2020 debate against Biden, The Associated Press said. That muted debate was "widely celebrated for being more substantive than the earlier matchup." But Democrats believe Harris "can get Trump to lose his cool and say something impolitic on mic," Politico said. Harris campaign spokesperson Michael Tyler said Trump's endorsement of hot mics "resolved" the issue, "unless Donald Trump allows his handlers to overrule him."

What next?

While Harris has agreed in principle to a second debate after Sept. 10, it's "not clear when or where that would happen," USA Today said. Vice-presidential candidates J.D. Vance and Tim Walz are scheduled to participate in their own debate on Oct. 1.