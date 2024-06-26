Can Trump turn Michigan's Arab community red with help from his in-laws?

How the former president plans to use anger over Biden's Gaza policy to win over a skeptical bloc in a crucial battleground state

Photo composite of Donald Trump, the Michigan state seal, and an Arab-Americans for Trump demonstrator
Trump is courting members of the country's largest concentration of Muslim and Arab-Americans in the swing state of Michigan
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Getty Images)
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
By
published

It's been nearly a decade since then-presidential candidate Donald Trump issued his now-infamous call for a "total and complete shutdown of Muslims entering the United States until our country's representatives can figure out what is going on." Two years later Trump made good on his proposal, releasing various iterations of a travel ban focusing on Muslim-majority countries across the Middle East and North Africa. As such, his campaign rhetoric was a "preview for an unprecedentedly Islamophobic administration," said the Brennan Center for Justice at the start of his term.

Now, despite recent echos of his 2016 xenophobia — including promises that "any student that protests [Israel's war on Gaza], I throw them out of the country" — Trump is actively courting members of the country's largest concentration of Muslim and Arab Americans in the perennial swing state of Michigan. There, dissatisfaction with President Joe Biden's handling of the Gaza war has helped launch a national "uncommitted" movement, complicating the Democrats' reelection effort. It's a potential electoral weakness that Trump hopes to exploit with the help of his son-in-law Michael Boulos and Boulos' father, Lebanese-born, Nigeria-based billionaire Massad Boulos.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Donald Trump Tiffany Trump Massad Boulos Michigan General Election 2024 2024 Presidential Election Gaza Israel And Palestine Joe Biden Today's Big Question
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸