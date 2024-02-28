Biden, Trump win Michigan primaries, with caveats

What happened?

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump won their respective Michigan primaries on Tuesday. Trump beat Nikki Haley 68% to 27%. Biden won 81% of the Democratic vote, but 13% of Democratic voters chose "uncommitted" amid an Arab American–led protest against his support for Israel in Gaza.

Who said what?

"This fight for our freedoms, for working families and for democracy is going to take all of us coming together," Biden said. "I know that we will." The Trump vote was "far greater than anticipated," Trump said. When "we win Michigan" in November, "we win the whole thing." Michigan's results are a "flashing warning sign for Trump" and Republicans, Haley's campaign said. You may resent my "audacity to challenge Joe Biden," said Dean Phillips, who got 3%, but "at least you’ll appreciate how relatively strong I'm making him look among primary voters!"

Biden "scored a decisive win," Politico said, but "not necessarily" big enough to "calm Democratic jitters." Biden's campaign "should probably be worried" by the "uncommitted" votes in must-win Michigan, Michelle Goldberg said at The New York Times. At least "Biden's challenges are widely understood," Matt Lewis said at The Daily Beast. "Trump's supporters seem convinced he's invincible. They shouldn't be" — if "Haley-style Republicans stay home" in November, Trump loses.

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

What next?

Haley has pledged to stay in the race through Super Tuesday on March 5.