Trump scheduled for probation hearing

Donald Trump will do a virtual probation interview ahead of his sentencing on July 11

Donald Trump rallies in Nevada
The probation officer's report is supposed to help Judge Juan Merchan determine a sentence
Peter Weber, The Week US
What happened

Donald Trump is scheduled to meet remotely Monday with a New York City Probation Department official for a mandatory interview before his sentencing for 34 felony convictions. In an unusual arrangement, Trump and his lawyer Todd Blanche will participate via secure computer conferencing software from Florida, NBC News and The Associated Press said.

Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

