Turkish aerospace firm hit in deadly 'terrorist attack'

The attack killed five people and wounded at least 22 others

Ambulance and armored car near Turkish aerospace firm TUSAS after terrorist attack
An ambulance and armored car near Turkish aerospace firm TUSAS following a suspected terrorist attack
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
What happened

A pair of armed assailants stormed the headquarters of Turkey's state-run aviation and defense company Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAS) on Wednesday, killing five people and wounding at least 22 others. Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said the "terrorist attack" near Ankara, the capital, was "most likely carried out" by the outlawed militant Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK).

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

