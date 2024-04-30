UK rents climb to record high

Renters outside London now pay an average of £1,291 per month but rate of increase seems to be slowing

Property for rent
In certain property 'hotspots', such as Reading and Coventry, rents rose by as much as 20% in the first quarter of 2024
(Image credit: Christopher Furlong / Getty Images)

The cost of renting privately in Britain has reached a record high, but tenants can take heart from signs that the rate of increase is slowing.

Renters outside London paid an average of £1,291 per month for newly listed properties in the first quarter of 2024, according to data from the property website Rightmove – a year-on-year increase of 8.5%. In "hotspot locations such as Reading and Coventry", rental rates went up by almost 20%, said The Guardian.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Speed Read Rent Cost-Of-Living Crisis
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Arion McNicoll, The Week UK

Arion McNicoll is a freelance writer at The Week Digital and was previously the UK website’s editor. He has also held senior editorial roles at CNN, The Times and The Sunday Times. Along with his writing work, he co-hosts “Today in History with The Retrospectors”, Rethink Audio’s flagship daily podcast, and is a regular panellist (and occasional stand-in host) on “The Week Unwrapped”. He is also a judge for The Publisher Podcast Awards.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸