How the war in Ukraine is affecting the country's books
One of the country's largest printing plants was recently hit by a Russian missile strike
A war zone might not seem like the optimal place to start a new business, but bookstores are doing exactly that in Ukraine. Despite Russia continuing its deadly assault on the country, Ukraine's bookselling industry is surprisingly doing better than ever.
In the more than two years since the war began, Ukraine's largest bookstore chains have opened up dozens of new locations, with plans to open more by the end of 2024. But not everything is going to plan, as Russian strikes have led to attacks on major players in the country's publishing industry.
How big is Ukraine's bookselling industry?
The country's publishing industry "has thrived even as Kharkiv," where about 80% of Ukraine's books are printed, has "been under constant attack since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022," said NPR. And rather than shrinking, the industry appears to be mending.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
The country's major bookstore chains "have opened dozens of new stores in the past year alone" and independent bookstores are "thriving," the Ukrainian Book Institute (UBI) said to NPR. Knyharnia Ye, Ukraine's largest bookstore chain, currently has 57 stores and the "plan for 2024 is 43 more," said Forbes Ukraine. In all, there were 461 bookstores in Ukraine as of February 2024, according to the UBI.
How is Ukraine's bookselling industry surviving?
It is partially a result of the war itself. With "all the power cuts, when there's no electricity or internet, books are even more popular. People read them by flashlight or candlelight and escape into another world," Artem Litvinets, the editor-in-chief of Ukrainian publishing house Vivat, said to NPR. Beyond this, Ukrainian works specifically have become more popular, as "since the war, there's this interest in everything Ukrainian, and that includes Ukrainian literature."
At Sens, Ukraine's largest bookstore in the capital, Kyiv, publishing companies "had stopped producing Russian language titles. All of the volumes on sale were in Ukrainian," said The Guardian. Immediately after Russia's invasion in February 2022, there was a "literary boom," as "locals were buying classical works including a mock-heroic version of the 'Aeneid,' written in Ukrainian by Ivan Kotliarevsky." Additionally popular during the war are "poets and artists from the 'executed renaissance,' a group of Ukrainian Soviet writers from the 1920s and 1930s," while others "sought out books on Ukrainian history and fantasy."
There has also been assistance to the industry in the political arena; Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced in 2023 that the country was implementing a ban on the import of Russian-language books. "People want to live their normal lives. Books help them to chill a bit. We are not stopping culture right now. It continues," Oleksii Erinchak, the owner of Sens, said to The Guardian.
How is Russia targeting Ukraine's books?
Despite the literary renaissance, Russian forces have been working to slow Ukraine's publishing industry. A May 23 attack on Kharkiv's Faktor Druk printing house "destroyed over 50,000 books and printing equipment. It also killed seven employees and injured 22," said The Kyiv Independent. In all, damages from the attack were reported to be $5.4 million.
While Ukraine's books are still surviving, the "publishing industry has nonetheless suffered from the war and the destruction of Faktor Druk, accounting for 30% of Ukraine's printing market, will only worsen the situation," said The Kyiv Independent. The attack "will limit our development as a publishing house. Important books will not be published. New bookstores will not open," Vivat CEO Yulia Orlova said to the outlet.
Faktor Druk was "not the first printing house to come under attack," as "just two months before, a missile destroyed the Hurov&K printing facility during another attack on Kharkiv," The Kyiv Independent added. Printing officials have claimed the attacks were "also an attempt to eradicate Ukrainian culture and damage the nation."
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other Hollywood news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.
-
Is Tesla finally in real financial trouble?
Talking Point Elon Musk's once-dominant electric vehicle company is facing falling profits and unfulfilled promises of future advances
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
TV to watch in August, from 'Kaos' to 'The Umbrella Academy'
The Week Recommends A docuseries about Black Hollywood, a new show from the creator of 'Scrubs' and a contemporary spin on Greek mythology
By Anya Jaremko-Greenwold, The Week US Published
-
5 books to read to brush up on your personal finance knowledge
The Explainer These books won't bore you with indecipherable financial jargon
By Becca Stanek, The Week US Published
-
'How long can TikTok dominate as a social network?'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
The origin and evolution of the Kamala Harris coconut meme
The Explainer You think it just fell out of a coconut tree?
By Theara Coleman, The Week US Published
-
'In a normal country, their activities wouldn't even be crimes'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
The US presidents who decided not to run for a second term
The Explainer Joe Biden's decision to end his re-election campaign was shocking, but there's a long history of presidents who've bowed out on a chance at four more years
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Why is China stockpiling resources?
The Explainer The superpower has been amassing huge reserves of commodities at great cost despite its economic downturn
By Richard Windsor, The Week UK Published
-
'Democrats now have a chance to present a vigorous, compelling case'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
The convention speakers whose political stars rose
The Explainer Why you're likely to see the future leaders of the Democratic and Republican Parties at the conventions
By David Faris Published
-
The GOP is Donald Trump Jr.'s party now
In The Spotlight The former president's gun-loving, live-streaming adult son has emerged as more than just his father's namesake — he's become a Republican powerhouse of his own
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published