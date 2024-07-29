How the war in Ukraine is affecting the country's books

One of the country's largest printing plants was recently hit by a Russian missile strike

A charred book from Ukraine's Faktor Druk factory is seen on display
Charred books from Kharkiv's Faktor Druk publishing company are seen on display
(Image credit: Yurii Stefanyak / Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
Justin Klawans, The Week US
By
published
in the explainer

A war zone might not seem like the optimal place to start a new business, but bookstores are doing exactly that in Ukraine. Despite Russia continuing its deadly assault on the country, Ukraine's bookselling industry is surprisingly doing better than ever. 

In the more than two years since the war began, Ukraine's largest bookstore chains have opened up dozens of new locations, with plans to open more by the end of 2024. But not everything is going to plan, as Russian strikes have led to attacks on major players in the country's publishing industry. 

Russia Ukraine Books Russo-Ukrainian War
Justin Klawans, The Week US
Justin Klawans, The Week US

 Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other Hollywood news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.  

