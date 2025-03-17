U.S. aid resumes as Ukraine agrees to cease-fire

As Trump pressures Ukraine, NATO and European allies weigh new strategies

Marco Rubio attends a meeting in Saudi Arabia
Trump has been cornering Ukraine into a 'suicide deal'
(Image credit: Ukrainian Presidency / Handout / Anadolu via Getty Images)
By
published

What happened

The Trump administration lifted its pause on intelligence sharing and military assistance for Ukraine after Ukraine agreed under pressure to a possible 30-day cease-fire with Russia. At negotiations in Saudi Arabia, the U.S. also said it would assist with humanitarian relief, while Ukraine agreed in principle to a deal to develop its mineral resources, with revenue going toward a reconstruction investment fund that the U.S. would partly own. Conceding territory to Russia — which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had once vowed never to do — is on the table, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said. “That’s the only way this is going to end,” he said. “There’s no military solution.” He said it was now up to Russia, which was not at the talks, to accept the cease-fire.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
The Week US
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸