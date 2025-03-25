USPS Postmaster General DeJoy steps down

Louis DeJoy faced ongoing pressure from the Trump administration as they continue to seek power over the postal system

U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy
The departure of US Postmaster General Louis DeJoy leaves the USPS with an 'uncertain future'
What happened

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy stepped down Monday, ending a tumultuous five years as head of the U.S. Postal Service that began with the Covid-19 pandemic and mail-ballot-heavy 2020 election and "ended amid pressure from President Donald Trump's administration to assert political control over the postal system," The Washington Post said.

