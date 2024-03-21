Vietnam president resigns amid scandal

Vietnam loses its second president in two years as Vo Van Thuong steps down

Vietnamese Prime Minister Vo Van Thuong
Thuong's departure is a "worrying sign for political stability" in Vietnam
(Image credit: Philip Reynaers / Photonews via Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By Peter Weber, The Week US
published

What happened

Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong abruptly stepped down amid a growing corruption scandal, the country's Communist Party announced on Wednesday. His resignation comes one year after his predecessor, Nguyen Xuan Phuc, resigned over allegations of misconduct in his administration.

Who said what

Thuong's "violations and flaws have negatively affected public perception as well as the reputation of the party and the state," Vietnam's Communist Party Central Committee said. 

The commentary

Thuong's departure is a "worrying sign for political stability" in Vietnam, The Associated Press said. It comes after the government "ramped up efforts to weed out wrongdoing among senior leadership," Bloomberg said. Investors are "becoming nervous as the corruption crackdown drags on and expands to private businesses," the Financial Times said.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up

What next?

Vietnam's legislature on Thursday appointed Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan as acting president, and he will serve "until the party decides the next candidate," Reuters said.

Explore More
Speed Reads Vietnam Corruption
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us