'Voters will put their wallets and their families' welfare first every time'

'In Argentina, as in America: It's the economy, stupid'

New York Post editorial board

Argentine voters sent "a clear message" to politicians: "Ditch the socialism and fix the economy," says the New York Post editorial board. They elected so-called anarcho-capitalist Javier Milei president to reverse policies that drove inflation to 143%. Milei's "outsider persona" inspired comparisons to Donald Trump, but his ideas — like slashing taxes, shrinking the government, and privatizing state industries — won over voters. This should set off "alarm bells" for Biden, as inflation sinks him in the polls.

Read more

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

'A multigenerational schism: the younger you are, the less supportive of Israel'

Ruth Marcus in The Washington Post

Our "Thanksgiving table has been preemptively declared an Israel-free zone," says Ruth Marcus in The Washington Post. "You might think the horror" of Hamas' attack would unite our Jewish family. But there's a "schism" between older relatives who remember when Israel's "existence was new and tenuous," and young ones frustrated by Israel's failure "to treat Palestinians with fairness and dignity." So "pass the corn pudding and drop the cease-fire talk. Tell Grandma not to discuss settlements."

Read more

'Biden's words — and inaction — will ring in Arab ears for decades'

Tuqa Nusairat in the Los Angeles Times

Washington's "unconditional support for Israel's response to the Oct. 7 Hamas attack threatens U.S. national security interests," says Tuqa Nusairat in the Los Angeles Times. With President Joe Biden refusing to demand a full cease-fire, "every U.S.-made missile dropped on Gaza's besieged population" can be expected to "damage U.S. standing in the region and around the world for years to come," weakening everything from America's "strategic competition with China" to "its advocacy for Ukraine's independence."

Read more

'Gen Zers experience major life milestones much later in life'

Daniel A. Cox in The Dispatch

Smartphones and social media have "dramatically changed" how young people relate to each other, says Daniel A. Cox in The Dispatch. Fewer adolescents these days report having a boyfriend or girlfriend compared to Gen X and Baby Boomers in their youth. Today's teens are less likely to seek advice from friends, and more likely to feel lonely. Technology has its pluses, but it might cause adolescents to miss out "on some pretty fundamental experiences."

Read more