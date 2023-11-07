'War-weary Ukrainians have no choice but to continue fighting'

'Ukrainians will find a way to continue defending their country'

Max Boot in The Washington Post

Ukraine's counteroffensive hasn't achieved the breakthrough everyone hoped for, says Max Boot in The Washington Post. "Ukrainians have advanced barely 10 miles" in five months, and Ukraine's top general concedes the war is a "stalemate." Americans "privately grumble" that Ukraine has bungled the offensive. Ukrainians complain the West hasn't sent all the weapons they need. What now? Ukraine has "no choice but to continue fighting, and "we have no choice" but to keep supporting them.

'Why you... and not Donald Trump?'

Kristen Soltis Anderson in The New York Times

Taking on Donald Trump "directly is no easy task," says Kristen Soltis Anderson in The New York Times. The other Republican presidential candidates are trailing far behind Trump, but they're "sniping at each other" instead of "making a real attempt to dent the front-runner's lead." To beat Trump, "something significant must change. Toughness is required. The math is clear." Somebody has to make a serious argument that Trump is "not the best that voters can do."

'Israel aid has been voted on in the House and deserves its own vote in the Senate'

Washington Examiner editorial board

The Republican-controlled House has passed aid "for Israel’s war against Hamas," giving President Biden everything he wanted, says the Washington Examiner editorial board. But Biden wants more, including assistance for Ukraine and humanitarian aid for Gaza. "Biden is not alone in being guilty." House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) is linking Ukraine aid to border security. "Immigration is too complicated and contentious to be smushed together with Ukraine." Each of these priorities "deserves its own vote."

'Plant-based milk is here to stay'

Emma Camp at Reason

Sen. John Fetterman (D–Penn.) is having "a cow," says Emma Camp at Reason, and pushing the Dairy Pride Act, which "would prevent plant-based products from using terms often associated with dairy in their branding." Some politicians and the dairy industry want to bar producers of plant-based dairy alternatives from using "phrases like 'oat milk'" and "soy yogurt," arguing the terms confuse shoppers. Nonsense. This is about limiting "economic competition for dairy farmers."

