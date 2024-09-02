Why have Ofsted scrapped one-word school ratings?

Watchdog's controversial gradings to be replaced by new 'report cards'

Labour has scrapped Ofsted's headline ratings, calling them 'low-information for parents and high-stakes for schools'
By
published

Single-word Ofsted ratings for state schools will be scrapped with immediate effect as part of "radical" changes announced by the government.

The four gradings currently awarded by Ofsted inspectors – "outstanding", "good", "requires improvement" and "inadequate" – will be replaced by "report cards". These will be "aimed at improving standards and helping parents to better understand schools' strengths and weaknesses", said The Guardian.

Sorcha Bradley, The Week UK

