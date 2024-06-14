Why is Britain so bad at tackling homelessness?

'Radical and ambitious' solutions needed to increase housebuilding, social housing and financial support

A record number of children in the UK are currently affected by homelessness
By
published

Labour's deputy leader Angela Rayner plans to establish a new civil service unit tasked with ending the UK's homelessness emergency.

In an approach similar to that used by former Labour PM Tony Blair, Rayner will set up an "Ending Homelessness Unit", a branch of the civil service that will be "modelled on the Blair-era Rough Sleeping Unit", said Bloomberg



Sorcha Bradley, The Week UK

 Sorcha Bradley, The Week UK

