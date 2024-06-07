Will Labour recognise a Palestinian state?
Keir Starmer will reportedly use manifesto commitment to 'help recover some ground' with Muslim and progressive voters
Labour will reportedly include a pledge to recognise a Palestinian state in its election manifesto.
Officially launched next Thursday, the manifesto is expected to commit a future Labour government to recognise Palestine "before the end of any peace process". It will also ensure such a move "does not get vetoed by a neighbouring country" – a likely reference to Israel – according to sources who spoke to The Guardian.
The "eye-catching commitment" is aimed at resolving the divisions within Labour. There have been "huge splits between its left and centre" over the war in Gaza, as well as concerns that Muslim voters are "turning their backs on the party", said The Independent.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
What did the commentators say?
Labour leader Keir Starmer has been "keen not to stray far from the support to Israel being shown by the British government and the US" since the outbreak of the conflict in Gaza, a position that has "caused fury on the Labour left", said The Guardian.
But in recent weeks Labour has appeared "more willing" to depart from the government position, "including giving implicit support" for the decision by the chief prosecutor at the International Criminal Court to request an arrest warrant against Israel's prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Labour will be hoping that a position on Palestinian statehood will "help recover some ground" among Muslim and progressive voters. Party officials are worried that voters being disillusioned with Labour's foreign policy could mean they fail to win two urban constituencies in the upcoming general election – Bristol Central and Sheffield Hallam.
But it is not only these groups who care about human rights and "want Labour to change their stance on Israel's war", said Othman Moqbel, CEO of Action For Humanity, on Al Jazeera. A YouGov poll commissioned by Action For Humanity in April found that 56% of the UK public – and 71% of those who intend to vote Labour – support halting arms sales to Israel.
As the war continues to "cause catastrophe to civilians" in Gaza, it is "reasonable to expect more and more voters to move away from politicians who appear to support Israel's assault on Gaza". That means Gaza could become "an even bigger problem" for Labour in the coming months if its leadership "cannot reverse the widespread public perception that they are supportive of Israel's war on the Palestinian enclave".
If a policy of recognising Palestinian statehood was implemented, it would mean Britain being at odds with the United States, said Jake Wallis Simons, editor of The Jewish Chronicle, in The Telegraph. "But it would also sit at odds with reality," said Wallis. Palestinian society "must be deradicalised" before any lasting peace deal, and to achieve that will be the work of "generations". "No manifesto commitment can change that."
What next?
Some 139 countries currently recognise a Palestinian state, with Ireland, Norway and Spain most recently joining the list at the end of May. But many European nations, and the United States, say they will recognise a Palestinian state only as part of a long-term political solution to the conflict in the Middle East; this is often referred to as the "two-state solution".
Despite coming with legal and symbolic advantages, recognition of a Palestinian state would be unlikely to "immediately change anything on the ground", said Deutsche Welle.
"If you were to wave a magic wand and suddenly create recognition of a Palestinian state, there would still be enormous problems on the ground," Middle East analyst Philip Leech-Ngo told the site. "There's the occupation, there are the [illegal] settlements, the devastation in Gaza and the lack of control over borders as well as the question of who controls Jerusalem."
Back in the UK, Labour officials and union leaders will meet to rubber stamp the manifesto today during the party's highly secretive "Clause V" meeting. As well as discussing the recognition of a Palestinian state, intense negotiations are likely to focus on workers' rights, "which have been the subject of discussion between the party and unions for several weeks", said The Guardian.
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Sorcha Bradley is a writer at The Week and a regular on “The Week Unwrapped” podcast. She worked at The Week magazine for a year and a half before taking up her current role with the digital team, where she mostly covers UK current affairs and politics. Before joining The Week, Sorcha worked at slow-news start-up Tortoise Media. She has also written for Sky News, The Sunday Times, the London Evening Standard and Grazia magazine, among other publications. She has a master’s in newspaper journalism from City, University of London, where she specialised in political journalism.
-
'Not enough Russians'
Today's Newspapers A roundup of the headlines from the US front pages
By The Week Staff Published
-
Retinol: why holy grail of skincare faces ban
The Explainer EU set to limit concentration of over-the-counter products amid fears of vitamin A overdose
By The Week UK Published
-
Quiz of The Week: 1 - 7 June
Puzzles and Quizzes Have you been paying attention to The Week's news?
By The Week Staff Published
-
Could Donald Trump prosecute his political enemies if he's reelected?
Today's Big Question What happens if the former President makes good on his vows to target his adversaries and rivals upon a return to the White House?
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Israel targets US in secret influence campaign
Speed Read The campaign hit US lawmakers with pro-Israel and anti-Muslim messaging
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Israel and Hezbollah teeter toward war
Speed Read Hezbollah rocket attacks on Sunday sparked wildfires in northern Israel
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
First TV election debate: who will win?
Today's Big Question Rishi Sunak wants to close the polling gap, while Keir Starmer hopes to look prime ministerial
By Sorcha Bradley, The Week UK Published
-
Nigel Farage's return is 'nightmare' for Sunak
Speed Read Farage to lead Reform UK and run for Parliament, but even without election victory, party will put pressure on the Tories
By Arion McNicoll, The Week UK Published
-
Biden airs Israeli peace plan, squeezing Netanyahu
Speed Read The president proposed a pause in fighting and a hostage swap in his surprise speech
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
The UK's asylum trap
The Explainer The UK asylum system is widely acknowledged to be broken. It's also an electoral 'wedge issue' between the Tories and Labour
By The Week UK Published
-
Israel's isolation: an overdue 'reckoning'?
Talking Point Netanyahu faces moment of 'extreme crisis' following ICJ order to halt Rafah assault
By The Week UK Published