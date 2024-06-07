Will Labour recognise a Palestinian state?

Keir Starmer will reportedly use manifesto commitment to 'help recover some ground' with Muslim and progressive voters

Photo composite of Keir Starmer, a map of Israel, Gaza and the West Bank, and homes alongside the barrier in Al-Ram
Keir Starmer has been 'more willing' in recent weeks to move away from the government's position on the Israel-Hamas conflict
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Shutterstock / Getty Images)
By
published

Labour will reportedly include a pledge to recognise a Palestinian state in its election manifesto. 

Officially launched next Thursday, the manifesto is expected to commit a future Labour government to recognise Palestine "before the end of any peace process". It will also ensure such a move "does not get vetoed by a neighbouring country" – a likely reference to Israel – according to sources who spoke to The Guardian



Sorcha Bradley, The Week UK

